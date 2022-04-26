BES Engineering : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company and former director

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, the Company, Former Director (Shen Huayang) 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Intellectual Property and Commercial Court Commercial Affairs Tribunal. 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: 111 Shang-Diao-11-Zi No. 1110001529 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): In accordance with Article 10-1, Paragraph 1, of the Securities Investor and Futures Trader Protection Act, the SFIPC filed a complaint against the company and former director. 6.Handling procedure:The case had already entered into judicial proceedings, the company will appoint a lawyer to protect the interest of the company. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: No influence on the financial position and operation of the Company. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status:The company will process the litigation in accordance with law. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None