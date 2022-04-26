BES Engineering : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company and former director
04/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
Date of announcement
2022/04/26
Time of announcement
18:13:49
Subject
Announcement regarding the complaint filed
by SFIPC against the Company and former director
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, the Company,
Former Director (Shen Huayang)
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Intellectual Property and Commercial Court Commercial Affairs Tribunal.
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
111 Shang-Diao-11-Zi No. 1110001529
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
In accordance with Article 10-1, Paragraph 1, of the Securities
Investor and Futures Trader Protection Act, the SFIPC filed a
complaint against the company and former director.
6.Handling procedure:The case had already entered into judicial
proceedings, the company will appoint a lawyer to protect the
interest of the company.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
No influence on the financial position and operation of the Company.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:The company will process the
litigation in accordance with law.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
