Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. BES Engineering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2515   TW0002515004

BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(2515)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
9.600 TWD   -2.74%
06:21aBES ENGINEERING : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company and former director
PU
03/27BES ENGINEERING : Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of the employee and company responses.
PU
03/16BES Engineering Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BES Engineering : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company and former director

04/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 18:13:49
Subject 
 Announcement regarding the complaint filed
by SFIPC against the Company and former director
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
 Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, the Company,
 Former Director (Shen Huayang)
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
 Intellectual Property and Commercial Court Commercial Affairs Tribunal.
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
 111 Shang-Diao-11-Zi No. 1110001529
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
 In accordance with Article 10-1, Paragraph 1, of the Securities
 Investor and Futures Trader Protection Act, the SFIPC filed a
 complaint against the company and former director.
6.Handling procedure:The case had already entered into judicial
 proceedings, the company will appoint a lawyer to protect the
 interest of the company.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
 No influence on the financial position and operation of the Company.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:The company will process the
 litigation in accordance with law.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

BES Engineering Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
06:21aBES ENGINEERING : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company ..
PU
03/27BES ENGINEERING : Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of the employee and company respons..
PU
03/16BES Engineering Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
01/26BES ENGINEERING : 【Supplementary - Actual subscription situation】 About the ..
PU
01/26BES ENGINEERING : On behalf of Chung Kung Management Consultant Co., Ltd. announcs the acq..
PU
2021BES ENGINEERING : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors to do..
PU
2021BES ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of BES Machinery Co., Ltd. for the merger to the ..
PU
2021BES ENGINEERING : The company signed a contract for “Urban renewal of public and pri..
PU
2021BES ENGINEERING : The company is invited to attend video investor conference by President ..
PU
2021BES ENGINEERING : Announcement of the BOD comfirm the company will buy China Petrochemical..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 197 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 2 677 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net cash 2021 20,8 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 697 M 501 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BES Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hua Yang Shen Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Hsien Chen Head-Finance
Ho Yi Lu Independent Director
Shu Jen Ko Independent Director
Fan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.96%501
VINCI1.28%56 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.40%36 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.54%30 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.02%22 514
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.79%18 976