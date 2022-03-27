Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. BES Engineering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2515   TW0002515004

BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(2515)
  Report
BES Engineering : Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of the employee and company responses.

03/27/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/27 Time of announcement 14:37:02
Subject 
 Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of
the employee and company responses.
Date of events 2022/03/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/27
2.Company name:BES Engineering Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:The company received notification from the site office
 that foreign worker had cold symptoms and was found positive by rapid test,
 and notified the health agency on the same day to go to foreign workers'
 dormitory for screening.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company has carried out environmental cleaning and disinfection
 operations for the site office and the dormitory area, and cooperated
 with the health agency to take relevant quarantine measures for colleagues
 in the site office.
(2)This incident has no major impact on the company's overall operations；
 based on the protection of the personal information of the confirmed
 patients and compliance with relevant laws and regulations, the company
 will not explain individual cases. Relevant information will be subject
 to the unified announcement of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

BES Engineering Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 06:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
