BES Engineering : Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of the employee and company responses.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/27 2.Company name:BES Engineering Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None. 5.Cause of occurrence:The company received notification from the site office that foreign worker had cold symptoms and was found positive by rapid test, and notified the health agency on the same day to go to foreign workers' dormitory for screening. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The company has carried out environmental cleaning and disinfection operations for the site office and the dormitory area, and cooperated with the health agency to take relevant quarantine measures for colleagues in the site office. (2)This incident has no major impact on the company's overall operations； based on the protection of the personal information of the confirmed patients and compliance with relevant laws and regulations, the company will not explain individual cases. Relevant information will be subject to the unified announcement of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.