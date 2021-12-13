Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. BES Engineering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2515   TW0002515004

BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(2515)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BES Engineering : Surrogate announcement for "BES Engineering Vietnam Co., Ltd." to acquire the equity of "Phu An Real Estate Co., Ltd."

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/13 Time of announcement 19:02:44
Subject 
 Surrogate announcement for
"BES Engineering Vietnam Co., Ltd." to acquire the equity
of "Phu An Real Estate Co., Ltd."
Date of events 2021/12/13 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Ordinary shares of Phu An Real Estate Co., Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Totally obtain 100% shareholding ratio.
(2)Total transaction amount: USD 21.25 million.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Phu An Real Estate Co., Ltd., unrelated to the company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:(1)Payment terms: According to the schedule mentioned
in the contract.
(2)Other Important Agreements: The third-party entrusted account mechanism,
the ESCROW account will pay the transaction amount after all the equity is
transferred. If either party breaches the contract, a penalty of 8% of
the total transaction amount shall be paid.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)The board of directors is the head of decision.
(2)Price reference is based on the appraisal report of
��THANH DO VALUATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY�� ,
and the Reasonable Assurance Rerport
��PHUONG NAM ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING COMPANY LIMITED��
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A.
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
(1)The transaction amount including this is USD 21.25 million,
with 100% of shareholding ratio.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:(1)Percentage of total assets in the company's
latest financial statements:1.44%.
(2)Proportion of equity attributable to owners of the parent company: 2.91%
(3)The amount of working capital in the most recent financial statement:
NTD $16,728,589 thousand.
14.Broker and broker's fee:Broker (Former marketing director of Savills),
2% of the total transaction amount.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Real estate development (Residential).
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/13
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2021/12/09
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No.
21.Name of the CPA firm:CHUNYI MANAGEMENT CONSULTING CO. LTD.
22.Name of the CPA:Jia Sheng, Huang
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Financial Supervisory Comission R.O.C(TAIWAN) No. 7063
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No.
25.Details on change of business model:N/A.
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:None.
27.Source of funds:Private Capital.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

BES Engineering Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
06:16aBES ENGINEERING : Surrogate announcement for "BES Engineering Vietnam Co., Ltd." to acquir..
PU
01:46aBES ENGINEERING : Announcement of the chairman serving concurrently as the chief executive..
PU
11/30BES ENGINEERING : Announcement on behalf of Core Asia Human Resources Management Co., Ltd...
PU
11/26BES ENGINEERING : Announces on behalf of Ｃhung Kung Management and Maintenance of A..
PU
11/26BES ENGINEERING : Announces on behalf of Chung Kung Management Consultant Co.,Ltd acquisit..
PU
11/26BES ENGINEERING : Announces on behalf of Chung Kung Safeguarding & Security Corp. acquisit..
PU
11/12Announcement of 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements approved by the Board of Dire..
PU
11/12BES Engineering Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
08/11Bes Engineering Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable from October 22, 2021
CI
06/10BES Investment Company Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $27 million in funding..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 471 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2020 619 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2020 6 971 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 13 457 M 485 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BES Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hua Yang Shen Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Hsien Chen Head-Finance
Ho Yi Lu Independent Director
Shu Jen Ko Independent Director
Fan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION-12.10%485
VINCI5.01%55 054
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED45.47%34 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%32 009
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.79%21 267
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.64%20 121