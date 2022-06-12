BES Engineering : The company announced the resignation of acting general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chu,Hui-Lan 4.Resume of the previous position holder:The chairman of the company concurrently serves as the acting general manager and chief executive officer(CEO). 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:resignation due to personal reasons. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new general manager will be announced separately after the appointment by the board of directors.