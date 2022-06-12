BES Engineering : The company announced the resignation of acting general manager.
06/12/2022 | 06:23am EDT
The company announced the resignation of
acting general manager.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):general
manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chu,Hui-Lan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:The chairman of the company
concurrently serves as the acting general manager and chief executive
officer(CEO).
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:resignation due to personal reasons.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new general manager will
be announced separately after the appointment by the board of directors.
