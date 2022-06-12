Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. BES Engineering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2515   TW0002515004

BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(2515)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
9.110 TWD   -1.19%
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. representative resigns.
PU
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : CEO resignation announcement
PU
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : The company announced the resignation of acting general manager.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BES Engineering : The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. representative resigns.

06/12/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/12 Time of announcement 18:07:32
Subject 
 The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial
Co., Ltd. representative resigns.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of legal person:Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chu,Hui-Lan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:The chairman of the company
 concurrently serves as the acting general manager and chief executive
 officer(CEO).
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Reason for the change:Resignation due to personal reasons.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/6/23 to 2023/6/22
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:A further announcement will
 be made when the legal person director reassigns a new representative.

Disclaimer

BES Engineering Corporation published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 10:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. representativ..
PU
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : CEO resignation announcement
PU
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : The company announced the resignation of acting general manager.
PU
06:23aBES ENGINEERING : The company announced the resignation of the chairman.
PU
05/31BES ENGINEERING : Announcement of major resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General Shareholde..
PU
05/13BES Engineering Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/26BES ENGINEERING : Announcement regarding the complaint filed by SFIPC against the Company ..
PU
03/27BES ENGINEERING : Explanation of the COVID-19 pandemic of the employee and company respons..
PU
03/16BES Engineering Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
01/26BES ENGINEERING : On behalf of Chung Kung Management Consultant Co., Ltd. announcs the acq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 197 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2021 2 677 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net cash 2021 20,8 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 946 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BES Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hua Yang Shen Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Hsien Chen Head-Finance
Ho Yi Lu Independent Director
Shu Jen Ko Independent Director
Fan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BES ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.55%470
VINCI-5.09%52 385
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.60%34 259
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.33%28 524
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.15%22 062
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.45%18 912