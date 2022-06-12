BES Engineering : The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. representative resigns.
06/12/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Provided by: BES Engineering Co.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/12
Time of announcement
18:07:32
Subject
The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial
Co., Ltd. representative resigns.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of legal person:Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chu,Hui-Lan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:The chairman of the company
concurrently serves as the acting general manager and chief executive
officer(CEO).
5.Name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Reason for the change:Resignation due to personal reasons.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/6/23 to 2023/6/22
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:A further announcement will
be made when the legal person director reassigns a new representative.
BES Engineering Corporation published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 10:22:08 UTC.