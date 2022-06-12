BES Engineering : The company's legal person, Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. representative resigns.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Name of legal person:Yang Zhen Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chu,Hui-Lan 4.Resume of the previous position holder:The chairman of the company concurrently serves as the acting general manager and chief executive officer(CEO). 5.Name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Reason for the change:Resignation due to personal reasons. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2020/6/23 to 2023/6/22 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:A further announcement will be made when the legal person director reassigns a new representative.