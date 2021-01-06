Bespoke Extracts Announces Special CBD Promotional Offers and Continued Expansion of Superstar Team of Brand Ambassadors

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced its latest special promotional campaign providing for Bespoke CBD customers to receive a free face mask for all purchases under $100 and a free mask and baseball cap for all purchases of $100 or more. The special promotion will run indefinitely and applies to all Sports’ and Women’s CBD formulations sold in the Company’s ecommerce store, found at https://bespokeextracts.com/shop/.



In other news, Bespoke announced that both Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter, Ulysses “The Monster” Diaz, and professional WWE fighter Ashley Mae Serbera, aka Dana Brooke, are the latest elite athletes to join Bespoke’s fast growing team of brand ambassadors. In December 2020, Diaz’s three-second knockout broke the world record for fastest in bare knuckle boxing history. Brooke, who is also a bodybuilder, fitness competitor, gymnast and model, has battled in the WWE ring since 2013. Currently, she is regularly featured on WWE Raw, a professional wrestling television program produced by WWE that airs live every Monday at 8PM Eastern Time on the USA Network.

Diaz stated, “At 39 with a world record under my belt, I’m what you’d call a ‘rare breed’, I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today, and I am always striving to be even better. Bespoke CBD products help me do that. I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.”

Brooke added, “I, too, work hard at being the best version of myself every single day – rain or shine. Bespoke CBD is an important nutritional supplement that I have come to trust to aid me in achieving my daily wellness goals.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

