2,600,000 Class A Performance Rights of Besra Gold Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023.

The Chess Depositary Interest and Options comprising of Lead Manager options, Broker Options, Class A Incentive Options and Class B Incentive Options will be held in escrow for periods of 12 or 24 months.



53,127,907 fully paid ordinary shares (equivalent to 53,127,907 CDIs) classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 8 October 2023 being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



4,642,275 unquoted options (equivalent to 4,642,275 CDIs upon exercise) exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 8 October 2025, 3,625,000 unquoted options (equivalent to 3,625,000 CDIs upon exercise) exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before 8 October 2026, 3,625,000 unquoted options (equivalent to 3,625,000 CDIs upon exercise) exercisable at AUD 0.40 on or before 8 October 2026 and 2,500,000 unquoted options (equivalent to 2,500,000 CDIs upon exercise) exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 8 October 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 8 October 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,600,000 Class A performance rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 8 October 2023 being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



3,650,000 Class B performance rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 8 October 2023 being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



69,152,662 fully paid ordinary shares (equivalent to 69,152,662 CDIs) classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 29 September 2022 being for 12 months from the date of issue.