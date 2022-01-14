Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bessor Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BST   CA08650L1094

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

(BST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bessor Announces the Resignation of Vice President, Exploration

01/14/2022 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Company") announces that Tracy Hurley has resigned as Vice President, Exploration. The Company thanks Ms. Hurley for her contributions over many years and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

 

 

 

 

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

 

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

 

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


All news about BESSOR MINERALS INC.
04:36pBessor Announces the Resignation of Vice President, Exploration
GL
2021Bessor Announces the Passing of Director Richard T. Kusmirski
GL
2021Bessor Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021BESSOR MINERALS : Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM
AQ
2021Bessor Appoints New Auditor
GL
2020BESSOR MINERALS : Announces Corporate Update
AQ
2020Bessor Announces Corporate Update
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,07 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net cash 2020 0,48 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,45 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart BESSOR MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Bessor Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kieran M. J. Downes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Hugh McMillan Independent Director
David L. Billard Independent Director
Jason Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BESSOR MINERALS INC.40.00%1
BHP GROUP12.89%170 570
RIO TINTO PLC11.67%123 864
GLENCORE PLC8.31%73 032
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.24%56 093
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.26%35 960