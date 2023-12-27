By Becca Lunt December 27, 2023

Best Buy Health in 2023 continued to make exciting progress, making waves with a series of groundbreaking announcements that promise to accomplish our goal of enabling care in the home for everyone.

This year, Best Buy Health announced several strategic partnerships with renowned healthcare providers across the country. Through this work, we're leveraging our expertise in omnichannel, supply chain, Caring Center support and services, in-home support and our ability to connect patients and physicians. By joining forces with clinical leaders in the industry, we continue to demonstrate that we are a driving force behind the fusion of technology and healthcare.

In March, we kicked off our partnership with Atrium (Advocate Health), aimed at developing new hospital at home offerings to enhance the patient experience of receiving hospital-level care in the home. Together with Atrium, we are developing new capabilities to address the complex requirements of hospital at home programs, such as patient education and enabling technology in the home with the help of specially trained Geek Squad Agents to assist with logistics and technical support.

In September we shared some of the results from our work with Geisinger, highlighting the success of delivering in-home care for patients with chronic conditions by utilizing our Geek Squad to focus on what they do best: deliver, install and activate the technology needed to enable care in the home. We're also helping patients manage chronic diseases from the comfort of their homes with the help our care at home platform Current Health.

Also this fall, we shared some details of our new partnership with Mass General Brigham, focused on enabling a technology-infused clinical delivery model for acute-level hospital care in the comfort of the home. We're doing this with by combining our robust capabilities from Lively and Current Health to support Mass General Brigham's renowned Home Hospital program. We also announced how together we are supporting the development of the next generation of the Healthcare at Home workforce.

Through these partnerships, Best Buy Health has developed a range of solutions designed to improve patient outcomes, streamline care at home operations, and enhance the overall home care experience.

This year also brought about exciting new categories, products, and services from Best Buy Health.

Lively made updates to its service plans to better support the aging generation and their families with simple, human-supported solutions. To go with the new plans, they also launched the new Jitterbug Smart4.

2023 marked the first time first time Best Buy is offering prescription-based medical devices to our customers with the addition of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) to our product lineup. Offering CGM's is another step in expanding the way consumers can easily access technology that will support their lifestyle and allow them to take better control of their health.

Our health and wellness category continued to grow as well, adding many exciting new products to support chronic illnesses and more including heart health, pain management, sleep, and safety and accessibility. And after the success of the introduction of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, we expanded the category this year to include even more hearing solution options.

Our executives were out and about at industry events, spreading the word of Best Buy Health and sharing their expertise on tech-enabled care in the home. You may have caught Deborah DiSanzo, president of Best Buy Health, at ViVE presenting alongside Rasu Shrestha, EVP, chief innovation and commercialization officer of Advocate Health. Or maybe you saw her at HIMSS, keynoting a panel on disruption and the future of healthcare. Other executives took the stage at exciting events including HLTH, Fortune Brainstorm Health and many more. The momentum is continuing in 2024 - keep an eye out for exciting sessions from our team at next year's key industry events.

All this hard work was recognized in the form of exciting acknowledgements of the Best Buy Health team. Deborah DiSanzo was named to Modern Healthcare's Most InfluentialandTop Innovators lists, and Current Health CEO Chris McGhee was named one of Business Insider's 30 Under 40.

And 2023 was just the beginning. Best Buy Health is leading the charge in shaping a future of care at home where innovative health technologies are seamlessly integrated into our homes, revolutionizing the way we approach and experience healthcare.

