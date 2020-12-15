Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Co., Inc    BBY

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : 7 Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Get at Best Buy

12/15/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Giving a gift is a great way to show a loved one you care during the holidays, especially when these unprecedented times make it difficult to spend quality time together. But what do you get someone who deserves the world and already seemingly has everything?

To help you finish your holiday shopping list, we've compiled gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list - including some unique gifts that are perfect for people with varying interests. Whether it's creating a home garden or riding around town in style, Best Buy has something for all your family members and friends.

Here are a few ideas for gifts you might not expect to find at Best Buy.

Hover-1 Superfly Electric Self-Balancing Scooter : Help them impress their friends with a new ride that's fun for both kids and adults. They can use it both inside and on the street, and the smartphone app teaches them how to ride while also letting them listen to music and change the LED color.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: Nobody wants lukewarm coffee in the morning! Thankfully, the Ember Smart Mug connects to a smartphone app, so the coffee lover in your life can manage the perfect drinking temperature. They can also track their caffeine consumption, customize the LED color and save preset temperatures for their favorite drinks.

Klymit Cross Canyon Tent: Camping is a great way to explore and see new places. This two-person tent is perfect for both first-time and experienced campers since it's easy to set up and take down, and it only adds five pounds of trail weight for hiking.Polaroid Now Instant Film Camera Bundle: This camera combines nostalgia and convenience to make a perfect gift for anyone. It's easy to use, and it makes it easy to great shots on the spot. It's a modern version of a classic camera that has a self-timer, color film and a USB cable for charging.Bose Frames Tempo Sports Audio Sunglasses with Polarized Lenses : Listening to music (or podcasts or audiobooks) can seriously improve any activity. These sunglasses allow your loved one to listen to their favorite tunes without the hassle of headphones, and with the customizable lenses, they can be fashionable at the same time.

Ms. Pac-man 8 Games in 1 Full Size Cocktail Tabl e: Make their childhood dreams come true with this old-school gaming table. With eight different two-player games, this head-to-head gaming table is a great addition to any game room and everyone in your family will love it.

Victrola Bluetooth Stereo Audio Syst em: Take a trip down memory lane with this wooden record player. It has an audio jack, a CD player and Bluetooth functionality, and it can convert vinyl records into MP3 format so the audiophiles can enjoy their music any way they want.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out Best Buy's gift lists to get ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEST BUY CO., INC
05:55pBEST BUY : 7 Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Get at Best Buy
PU
12/14BEST BUY : Exclusive Offers for Apple Fitness+ are here
PU
12/14BEST BUY : Store welcomes 6-year-old as both shopper and ‘employee'
PU
12/14BEST BUY : More Gaming Consoles, 3-Day Sale Arrive Dec. 15
PU
12/14BEST BUY CO., INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/10Stocks Pull Back in Choppy Action as Jobless Claims Spike Up; Energy Shares R..
MT
12/10BEST BUY : Our holiday gift lists make it easy to pick the right tech
PU
12/10BEST BUY : From gaming to gardening, gift ideas your whole family will enjoy
PU
12/10BEST BUY : Says ‘We Are Still In' to Paris Climate Agreement
PU
12/10Goldman Sachs Downgrades Best Buy to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 491 M - -
Net income 2021 1 832 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 26 226 M 26 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,87 $
Last Close Price 101,28 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC17.30%26 226
JB HI-FI LIMITED22.67%3 996
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED30.56%2 482
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.14%2 259
BIC CAMERA INC.-8.75%1 907
CECONOMY-24.23%1 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ