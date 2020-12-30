Best Buy : A Look Back At Our Most Inspiring Stories Of 2020

The word of the year for 2020 was 'unprecedented.' And, in fact, many of us are probably sick of that word and the realities of living in this unprecedented time.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we adjusted to life with face coverings, social distancing and virtual work, virtual school, virtual family gatherings - virtual everything, really. For many, it was a difficult year.

But through it all, we saw so much good in the world, even just in our little Best Buy corner of it. We saw love, kindness, generosity and perseverance. We watched as teammates rallied to support each other, families come together and employees went above and beyond for our customers. We celebrated diversity in all its forms and cheered our employees' professional growth and personal passions.

Here's a quick look back at some of our most inspiring stories from the past year.

A window for their words

Using face coverings was a concern for Dennis Parry, a Pennsylvania general manager who is hard of hearing and relies on reading lips to communicate with his employees and customers. Thankfully, a group of employees came together to sew up a solution: clear face coverings for Dennis and his team.

A pair of preschool prodigies

While Devon Mouton worked at Best Buy in one state to support his family, his kids were left in great hands at grandma and grandpa's house in another. They had a straight-A stay, learning the how-tos of household duties en route to graduating from 'Hard Knock School' with honors.

Staying close from afar

While many schools and extracurriculars were in flux because of the pandemic, teens were still searching for ways to learn, grow and be heard. So, our Best Buy Teen Tech Centers - and the coordinators who run them - stepped up to find new ways to stay connected with youth.

Something borrowed, lots of blue

They say love is patient. And in the case of Tonya and Tharun Trammel, it waited quietly on the sidelines for over a decade. In June, these two longtime co-workers tied the knot at the store that opened the door to their fairy-tale ending.

Happily ever after, at last

Prince Moyo spent months wishing he was with his fiancé and son who were living in South Africa. After a lengthy visa application process, their dream of being together finally came true. And his Best Buy family at our Flower Mound, Texas, distribution center was there for him every step of the way.

Braving the storm

In March, a tornado flattened our Jonesboro, Arkansas, store in a matter of seconds while 17 employees and two customers sheltered inside. It was a terrifying experience, but they all walked away unharmed.

Tech rescue from a distance

When one of Damion Santos' customers needed help with their home network early in the pandemic, he was determined to help - even if he couldn't go inside the home. So, he helped troubleshoot the problem from the driveway.

Tech-savvy senior spreads joy

With help from a couple of Geek Squad Agents, 91-year-old Herb Williams found a way to share his piano playing with the world via social media. Now he's championing technology with seniors and delighting folks along the way.

A simple act of kindness

When a Louisiana customer was a few bucks short for a purchase, store associate Kentrell Balthazar wowed her with three simple words: 'I've got it.' Sure enough, he took out his wallet and paid for it himself.

Celebration with a dose of education

Quest Dew has been sharing his passion for - and knowledge of - Juneteenth with his colleagues at Best Buy's Seattle Technology Office for years. It took on added meaning this year after the high-profile deaths of Black Americans highlighted police brutality and social injustice, leading to protests and unrest around the country.

She's flipping the script

Molly Hayes was once told she was 'too pretty' to work in tech. Now, she's a software engineer at Best Buy and determined to help other young women enter STEM careers.

A dream come true

Justin Howell's mom used to complain about how much time he spent playing video games. Now's he's making a career out of it. Justin, AKA 'Just Awkward,' traded in his Best Buy blue shirt this year after getting drafted to play NBA 2K professionally.

Kaylie Brazil contributed to this article.