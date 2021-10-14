Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Best Buy Co., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
News 
Summary

Best Buy : All Best Buy gift cards are now 100% recyclable

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Just in time for the holiday season, Best Buy is proud to announce that 100% of the physical gift cards we sell in our U.S. stores and online are now made of paper and can go straight into the recycling bin.

We started switching over to paper recyclable gifts card in 2018, and since then we've helped avoid adding approximately 196 tons of plastic waste to landfills. (For context, the Statue of Liberty weighs approximately 204 tons!).

By making all Best Buy gift cards entirely from paper, customers can recycle them alongside all the other things you normally put in your recycle bin at home. That's a big win for the environment and an easy way to gift more sustainably this holiday season.

This is part of our broader commitment to helping our customers while also protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. We've also pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040, and we operate the nation's largest e-waste recycling program.

We're also helping our customers live more sustainably by offering eco-friendly products. In fact, we've set a goal to help them reduce their carbon emissions by 20% - and save $5 billion on their energy bills in the process - by 2030.

And, of course, if you want a truly zero-waste gift card option, consider going digital. Our e-gift cards are easy to send, and the recipient can start shopping right away at BestBuy.com.

Click here to learn more about our environmental sustainability efforts.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 450 M - -
Net income 2022 2 471 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 27 248 M 27 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 79 050
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 110,78 $
Average target price 129,06 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.9.55%27 248
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION68.92%4 130
JB HI-FI LIMITED-3.68%3 997
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.45%3 616
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY61.39%2 104
CURRYS PLC6.82%1 919