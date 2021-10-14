Best Buy : All Best Buy gift cards are now 100% recyclable

Just in time for the holiday season, Best Buy is proud to announce that 100% of the physical gift cards we sell in our U.S. stores and online are now made of paper and can go straight into the recycling bin.

We started switching over to paper recyclable gifts card in 2018, and since then we've helped avoid adding approximately 196 tons of plastic waste to landfills. (For context, the Statue of Liberty weighs approximately 204 tons!).

By making all Best Buy gift cards entirely from paper, customers can recycle them alongside all the other things you normally put in your recycle bin at home. That's a big win for the environment and an easy way to gift more sustainably this holiday season.

This is part of our broader commitment to helping our customers while also protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. We've also pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040, and we operate the nation's largest e-waste recycling program.

We're also helping our customers live more sustainably by offering eco-friendly products. In fact, we've set a goal to help them reduce their carbon emissions by 20% - and save $5 billion on their energy bills in the process - by 2030.

And, of course, if you want a truly zero-waste gift card option, consider going digital. Our e-gift cards are easy to send, and the recipient can start shopping right away at BestBuy.com.

Click here to learn more about our environmental sustainability efforts.