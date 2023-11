Best Buy Co., Inc. specializes in retail distribution of consumer electronic products and entertainment products. The group provides primarily computing products (computers, peripherals, software), hi-fi products (televisions, DVD players, etc.), cameras, mobile phones, audio systems and home appliances (washers, refrigerators, etc.). Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - the United States (92.4%): activity insured, at 28/01/2023, through a network of 978 stores distributed by names mainly between Best Buy (925) and Pacific Sales (20); - Canada (7.6%): 160 stores distributed between Best Buy (127) and Best Buy Mobile (33). Products are also marketed through Websites (primarily Bestbuy.com, BestBuyMobile.com, GeekSquad.com, MagnoliaAV.com, PacificSales.com, and FutureShop.ca).