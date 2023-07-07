INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Best Buy

Patrocinado da Best Buy Co., Inc., código ISIN

Co., Inc. (Company), ISIN BRBBYYBDR005, in

BRBBYYBDR005, em referência ao comunicado

reference to Notice to Shareholders released in

de 26/05/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a)

26/05/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per

Dividendos aprovado em 25/05/2023, cujo

BDR, as a result of the Dividendos distribution

pagamento será realizado em 12/07/2023 e

approved in 25/05/2023.

considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de

Considering the FX Rate 4,8794 - 25/05/2023, the

4,8794 - 25/05/2023, corresponde a 3,036493506

Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is

por BDR.

3,036493506.

Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 13/06/2023.

O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/06/2023 até 15/06/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:

The payment will be completed on 12/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/06/2023.

Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/06/2023 to 15/06/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR

Fator Bruto USD

Gross USD Rate

0,920000000

Fator Líquido USD

Net USD Rate

0,644004329

Paridade (Lastro:BDR)

Ratio (Underlying :

1:1

BDR)

Fator Bruto BRL

Gross BRL Rate

3,142359307

Fator Líquido BRL

Net BRL Rate

3,036493506

