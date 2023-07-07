Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:44:15 2023-07-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
80.20
USD
-0.48%
-3.15%
+0.47%
Best Buy : Aviso aos Acionistas
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O
Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of
Best Buy
Patrocinado da
Best Buy Co., Inc., código ISIN
Co., Inc. (Company), ISIN BRBBYYBDR005,
in BRBBYYBDR005, em referência ao comunicado
reference to Notice to Shareholders released in
de
26/05/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a)
26/05/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per
Dividendos
aprovado em 25/05/2023 , cujo
BDR, as a result of the
Dividendos distribution
pagamento será realizado em
12/07/2023 e
approved in
25/05/2023.
considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de
Considering the FX Rate
4,8794 - 25/05/2023, the
4,8794 - 25/05/2023
, corresponde a 3,036493506
Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is
por BDR.
3,036493506
.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em
13/06/2023.
O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/06/2023 até 15/06/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
The payment will be completed on
12/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/06/2023.
Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/06/2023 to 15/06/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
0,920000000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,644004329
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:1
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
3,142359307
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
3,036493506
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 17:42:04 UTC.
Best Buy Co., Inc. specializes in retail distribution of consumer electronic products and entertainment products. The group provides primarily computing products (computers, peripherals, software), hi-fi products (televisions, DVD players, etc.), cameras, mobile phones, audio systems and home appliances (washers, refrigerators, etc.). Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- the United States (92.4%): activity insured, at 28/01/2023, through a network of 978 stores distributed by names mainly between Best Buy (925) and Pacific Sales (20);
- Canada (7.6%): 160 stores distributed between Best Buy (127) and Best Buy Mobile (33).
Products are also marketed through Websites (primarily Bestbuy.com, BestBuyMobile.com, GeekSquad.com, MagnoliaAV.com, PacificSales.com, and FutureShop.ca).
Average target price
80.61USD
Spread / Average Target
+0.03% Consensus