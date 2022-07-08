Best Buy FY22 ESG report: building a more sustainable world

By Olivia Bruce July 8, 2022

As a purpose-driven company, Best Buy remains committed to ensuring that our customers, employees, and communities stay at the center of what we do.

One way we measure our progress on that commitment is with our annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report highlights our efforts to deliver on our purpose to enrich lives through technology and leave a positive, lasting impact on our world and the people in it.

We have continued to work together for the greater good by:

Reducing our carbon emissions by 62% since 2009 and launching programs such as our Standalone Haul Away Service, which keeps waste out of landfills.

Fostering inclusion among all employee groups to create parity in retention rates, transforming oursenior leadership ranks to be more diverse, including a Board of Directors that's 45% women.

Collecting over 2.5 billion pounds of electronics and appliances to contribute to our recycling efforts.

Expanding the number of Best Buy Teen Tech Center® locations to 46, providing teens from disinvested communities with guidance, training and tech access to help them succeed in their futures.

Creating partnerships with organizations such as The Mom Project to expand our recruitment of skilled, diverse women for a variety of roles.

We believe that our ESG efforts are not only the right thing to do, but will contribute to leaving a lasting impact on the environment and our communities nationwide while ensuring the ongoing success and growth of our company.

View our latest ESG report or click here for more information about Best Buy's commitments.