  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Best Buy Co., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26 2022-07-08 am EDT
70.05 USD   -1.19%
10:14aBEST BUY FY22 ESG REPORT : building a more sustainable world
PU
07/07Barclays Suspends Coverage of Best Buy With Equalweight Rating
MT
06/28Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Best Buy to $67 From $82, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Best Buy FY22 ESG report: building a more sustainable world

07/08/2022 | 10:14am EDT
By Olivia BruceJuly 8, 2022

As a purpose-driven company, Best Buy remains committed to ensuring that our customers, employees, and communities stay at the center of what we do.

One way we measure our progress on that commitment is with our annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report highlights our efforts to deliver on our purpose to enrich lives through technology and leave a positive, lasting impact on our world and the people in it.

We have continued to work together for the greater good by:

  • Reducing our carbon emissions by 62% since 2009 and launching programs such as our Standalone Haul Away Service, which keeps waste out of landfills.
  • Fostering inclusion among all employee groups to create parity in retention rates, transforming oursenior leadership ranks to be more diverse, including a Board of Directors that's 45% women.
  • Collecting over 2.5 billion pounds of electronics and appliances to contribute to our recycling efforts.
  • Expanding the number of Best Buy Teen Tech Center® locations to 46, providing teens from disinvested communities with guidance, training and tech access to help them succeed in their futures.
  • Creating partnerships with organizations such as The Mom Project to expand our recruitment of skilled, diverse women for a variety of roles.

We believe that our ESG efforts are not only the right thing to do, but will contribute to leaving a lasting impact on the environment and our communities nationwide while ensuring the ongoing success and growth of our company.

View our latest ESG report or click here for more information about Best Buy's commitments.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 086 M - -
Net income 2023 1 893 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,41x
Yield 2023 4,98%
Capitalization 15 962 M 15 962 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 76 125
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 70,89 $
Average target price 90,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry CFO & Chief Strategic Transformation Officer
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.-32.56%15 962
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.81%4 009
JB HI-FI LIMITED-17.98%2 968
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%1 850
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-19.65%1 667
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-94.32%1 639