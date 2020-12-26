Log in
BEST BUY CO., INC (BBY)

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
12/24 01:10:00 pm
102.55 USD   +0.21%
Best Buy : How to get help with your new t

12/26/2020 | 10:05am EST
There's nothing like unwrapping new tech over the holidays. And then comes the added fun of testing it all out and getting everything working the way you want.

If you need a hand with that, Best Buy is here to help. We've got you covered with a variety of safe and easy ways to get help with installation, setup and troubleshooting for that new holiday tech.

Here are a few examples of the tech support options we provide.

Tech Tips videos

Available on Best Buy's YouTube channel, Tech Tips videos are a quick way to get help with a variety of popular tech, including smart displays, Wi-Fi systems and streaming devices. More than 75 videos are available.

'Tech Tips videos are another way we can help you with technology, with step-by-step instructions on how to do a variety of things,' said Agent Rod Villegas, who helped create the videos. 'They're also a great way to learn about new tech products.'

Here are some of the latest videos for the tech that you, your family or your friends might have unwrapped this holiday:

Safe in-person help

If you find yourself in need of a Geek Squad Agent, you can chat with an Agent 24/7 online or call 1-800-433-5778. You can also make an appointment to work with an Agent at any Best Buy store or in your home.

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees, which is why Agents will wear face coverings and practice social distancing for in-person appointments. They will ask you to wear a face covering, too.

Total Tech Support

Depending on what you need help with, you might want to consider a Total Tech Support membership. It offers unlimited Geek Squad support for all of the tech and appliances in your home, no matter when or where you bought them.

Many popular services are included for free, and you'll receive exclusive discounts on in-home services like TV mounting and Wi-Fi setup. Plus, you'll get 20% off advanced repairs and services, Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare products.

Learn more about Geek Squad services here and Total Tech Support here.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 15:04:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 448 M - -
Net income 2021 1 832 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 26 555 M 26 555 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,39 $
Last Close Price 102,55 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC16.80%26 555
JB HI-FI LIMITED28.27%4 220
CECONOMY7.66%2 549
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.39%2 353
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.95%2 320
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.38%1 960
