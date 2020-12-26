Best Buy : How to get help with your new t

There's nothing like unwrapping new tech over the holidays. And then comes the added fun of testing it all out and getting everything working the way you want.

If you need a hand with that, Best Buy is here to help. We've got you covered with a variety of safe and easy ways to get help with installation, setup and troubleshooting for that new holiday tech.

Here are a few examples of the tech support options we provide.

Tech Tips videos

Available on Best Buy's YouTube channel, Tech Tips videos are a quick way to get help with a variety of popular tech, including smart displays, Wi-Fi systems and streaming devices. More than 75 videos are available.

'Tech Tips videos are another way we can help you with technology, with step-by-step instructions on how to do a variety of things,' said Agent Rod Villegas, who helped create the videos. 'They're also a great way to learn about new tech products.'

Here are some of the latest videos for the tech that you, your family or your friends might have unwrapped this holiday:

Safe in-person help

If you find yourself in need of a Geek Squad Agent, you can chat with an Agent 24/7 online or call 1-800-433-5778. You can also make an appointment to work with an Agent at any Best Buy store or in your home.

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees, which is why Agents will wear face coverings and practice social distancing for in-person appointments. They will ask you to wear a face covering, too.

Total Tech Support

Depending on what you need help with, you might want to consider a Total Tech Support membership. It offers unlimited Geek Squad support for all of the tech and appliances in your home, no matter when or where you bought them.

Many popular services are included for free, and you'll receive exclusive discounts on in-home services like TV mounting and Wi-Fi setup. Plus, you'll get 20% off advanced repairs and services, Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare products.

Learn more about Geek Squad services here and Total Tech Support here.