BEST BUY CO., INC

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  
Best Buy : Introducing the Inaugural Class of Best Buy Scholars

01/16/2021 | 10:32am EST
Every young person deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, but not everyone gets the same access to resources they need.

That's why we created the Best Buy Scholars program, which provides college scholarships for diverse students. It's part of our broader $44 million commitment to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students.

Together with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, we are aiming to make a college degree more accessible for students, including those who were active participants at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center.

We are excited to welcome the first six scholars, each of whom will receive an internship and mentorship along with their scholarship.

2020-21 HBCU Scholars

Best Buy has committed to spending $44 million to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC students. Some of that money helped create the UNFC/Best Buy Scholars program.

Let's meet the 2020 recipients.

Alyssa Tucker

  • Hometown: Milwaukee
  • School: Howard University (Freshman)
  • Studying: Finance
  • Future career: Financial advisor
  • What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? The internship and meeting new people.

Jasmine (Jas) Johnson

  • Hometown: New Orleans
  • School: Xavier University (Freshman)
  • Studying: Business
  • Future career: Medical field
  • What's a bright spot you experienced in 2020? Graduating from high school and becoming a Best Buy Scholar.

Miles Staton

  • Hometown: Greensboro, NC
  • School: North Carolina Ag & Tech University (Junior)
  • Studying: Supply chain management
  • Future career: Supply chain transportation/logistics
  • What inspires you? Living a self-sufficient life and seeing others happy.

Rae'Shunna (Rae) Camphor

  • Hometown: Chicago
  • School: Howard University (Junior)
  • Studying: Finance
  • Future career: Undecided
  • What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? Making connections and the professional development

2020-21 University of Minnesota Scholars

As a Minnesota-based company, Best Buy supports local emerging talent pursuing tech-reliant careers in business. In 2019, Best Buy funded a $2.5 million scholarship for U of M's Carlson School of Management students.

Let's meet the 2020 recipients.

Isaac Stacey

  • Hometown: Minneapolis
  • School: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management (Freshman)
  • Studying: Entrepreneurial management and marketing
  • Future career: Video/film production
  • What inspires you? People who are very different from me.

Tsion Wogu

  • Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota
  • School: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management (Freshman)
  • Studying: Management information systems
  • What inspires you? My family and my Ethiopian background.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 15:31:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
