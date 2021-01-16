Best Buy : Introducing the Inaugural Class of Best Buy Scholars

Every young person deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, but not everyone gets the same access to resources they need.
That's why we created the Best Buy Scholars program, which provides college scholarships for diverse students. It's part of our broader $44 million commitment to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students.
Together with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, we are aiming to make a college degree more accessible for students, including those who were active participants at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center.
We are excited to welcome the first six scholars, each of whom will receive an internship and mentorship along with their scholarship.
2020-21 HBCU Scholars
Best Buy has committed to spending $44 million to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC students. Some of that money helped create the UNFC/Best Buy Scholars program.
Let's meet the 2020 recipients.
Alyssa Tucker
Hometown: Milwaukee
School: Howard University (Freshman)
Studying: Finance
Future career: Financial advisor
What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? The internship and meeting new people.
Jasmine (Jas) Johnson
Hometown: New Orleans
School: Xavier University (Freshman)
-
Studying: Business
Future career: Medical field
What's a bright spot you experienced in 2020? Graduating from high school and becoming a Best Buy Scholar.
Miles Staton
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
School: North Carolina Ag & Tech University (Junior)
-
Studying: Supply chain management
-
Future career: Supply chain transportation/logistics
What inspires you? Living a self-sufficient life and seeing others happy.
Rae'Shunna (Rae) Camphor
Hometown: Chicago
School: Howard University (Junior)
-
Studying: Finance
-
Future career: Undecided
What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? Making connections and the professional development
2020-21 University of Minnesota Scholars
As a Minnesota-based company, Best Buy supports local emerging talent pursuing tech-reliant careers in business. In 2019, Best Buy funded a $2.5 million scholarship for U of M's Carlson School of Management students.
Let's meet the 2020 recipients.
Isaac Stacey
Hometown: Minneapolis
School: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management (Freshman)
-
Studying: Entrepreneurial management and marketing
-
Future career: Video/film production
What inspires you? People who are very different from me.
Tsion Wogu
Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota
School: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management (Freshman)
-
Studying: Management information systems
-
What inspires you? My family and my Ethiopian background.
