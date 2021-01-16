Best Buy : Introducing the Inaugural Class of Best Buy Scholars

Every young person deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, but not everyone gets the same access to resources they need.

That's why we created the Best Buy Scholars program, which provides college scholarships for diverse students. It's part of our broader $44 million commitment to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students.

Together with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, we are aiming to make a college degree more accessible for students, including those who were active participants at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center.

We are excited to welcome the first six scholars, each of whom will receive an internship and mentorship along with their scholarship.

2020-21 HBCU Scholars

Best Buy has committed to spending $44 million to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC students. Some of that money helped create the UNFC/Best Buy Scholars program.

Let's meet the 2020 recipients.

Alyssa Tucker

Hometown: Milwaukee

School: Howard University (Freshman)

Studying: Finance

Future career: Financial advisor

What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? The internship and meeting new people.

Jasmine (Jas) Johnson

Hometown: New Orleans

School: Xavier University (Freshman)

Studying: Business

Future career: Medical field

What's a bright spot you experienced in 2020? Graduating from high school and becoming a Best Buy Scholar.

Miles Staton

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

School: North Carolina Ag & Tech University (Junior)

Studying: Supply chain management

Future career: Supply chain transportation/logistics

What inspires you? Living a self-sufficient life and seeing others happy.

Rae'Shunna (Rae) Camphor

Hometown: Chicago

School: Howard University (Junior)

Studying: Finance

Future career: Undecided

What are you most looking forward to as a Best Buy Scholar? Making connections and the professional development

2020-21 University of Minnesota Scholars

As a Minnesota-based company, Best Buy supports local emerging talent pursuing tech-reliant careers in business. In 2019, Best Buy funded a $2.5 million scholarship for U of M's Carlson School of Management students.

Let's meet the 2020 recipients.

Isaac Stacey Hometown: Minneapolis

School: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management (Freshman)

Studying: Entrepreneurial management and marketing

Future career: Video/film production

What inspires you? People who are very different from me.

Tsion Wogu