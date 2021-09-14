Best Buy : Is The Official Home Entertainment Destination for the NFL Season

By Anthony Aleman September 14, 2021

Another exciting NFL season just kicked off, and we're bringing fans all the tech they need to experience the games in their true glory all season long.

As the Official Home Entertainment Destination of the NFL season, Best Buy is the go-to spot to create the ultimate viewing experience at homes. Following your favorite team just got even better with the latest and greatest tech, like a big 4K Ultra HD TV for incredible picture quality.

To celebrate the new season, this week you can score even bigger deals with $900 off this Samsung QLED TV or $500 off this 77-inch LG OLED TV, available both in stores and online.

Want to be sure a TV is the right size before you buy? Our AR Viewer tool in the Best Buy app lets you see what that new big screen will look like in your space, so you can go big this year without worrying about the TV not fitting. (Hint: You can probably go bigger than you think.)

And while you're watching the games all season, you can catch Best Buy in a new lineup of TV commercials. You might even spot some of your favorite football stars from over the years!