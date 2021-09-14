Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Best Buy Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy : Is The Official Home Entertainment Destination for the NFL Season

09/14/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Anthony Aleman September 14, 2021

Another exciting NFL season just kicked off, and we're bringing fans all the tech they need to experience the games in their true glory all season long.

As the Official Home Entertainment Destination of the NFL season, Best Buy is the go-to spot to create the ultimate viewing experience at homes. Following your favorite team just got even better with the latest and greatest tech, like a big 4K Ultra HD TV for incredible picture quality.

To celebrate the new season, this week you can score even bigger deals with $900 off this Samsung QLED TV or $500 off this 77-inch LG OLED TV, available both in stores and online.

Want to be sure a TV is the right size before you buy? Our AR Viewer tool in the Best Buy app lets you see what that new big screen will look like in your space, so you can go big this year without worrying about the TV not fitting. (Hint: You can probably go bigger than you think.)

And while you're watching the games all season, you can catch Best Buy in a new lineup of TV commercials. You might even spot some of your favorite football stars from over the years!

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEST BUY CO., INC.
12:32pBEST BUY : Is The Official Home Entertainment Destination for the NFL Season
PU
09/13BEST BUY CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10BEST BUY : Employee's bilingual children's story is one for the books
PU
09/10BEST BUY : aims to bring more Latinx voices to the table of technology
PU
09/10BEST BUY : Teens design PopSockets products to celebrate Latinx culture
PU
09/10BEST BUY : leaders share what being Latinx means to them
PU
09/10BEST BUY : She started as a cashier, now she's a top Geek Squad manager
PU
09/09AMAZON : and Best Buy Announce New Fire TV Smart TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba
BU
09/08BEST BUY : earns Forest Stewardship Council certification
PU
09/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Best Buy, Docusign, Greif, Hewlett Packard...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEST BUY CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 356 M - -
Net income 2022 2 414 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 27 565 M 27 565 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 79 050
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 112,07 $
Average target price 128,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.11.58%27 565
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION57.70%3 908
JB HI-FI LIMITED-7.82%3 800
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-12.66%3 129
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.83%2 362
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY67.86%2 230