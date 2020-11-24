Best Buy : Non-GAAP Reconciliation PDF (466 KB)

BEST BUY CO., INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non- GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, presented non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, goodwill impairments, gains and losses on investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.