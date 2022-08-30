Log in
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:16 2022-08-30 am EDT
76.87 USD   +4.30%
Best Buy : Non-GAAP Reconciliation PDF (518 KB)

08/30/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEST BUY CO., INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide additional useful information for evaluating current period performance and assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting, internal budgets and forecasts, and financial targets used for short-term incentives are based on non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, price-fixing settlements, goodwill impairments, gains and losses on investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes it provides greater clarity to management and investors. The reconciliations that follow enable investors to understand the adjustments made in arriving at the non-GAAP financial measures and to evaluate performance using the same metrics as management. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently to similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes.

Three Months Ended

July 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Domestic

International Consolidated

Domestic

International Consolidated

SG&A

$

1,732

$

150

$

1,882

$

1,849

$

160

$

2,009

% of revenue

18.1 %

19.7 %

18.2 %

16.8 %

19.1 %

17.0 %

Intangible asset amortization1

(22)

-

(22)

(20)

-

(20)

Non-GAAP SG&A

$

1,710

$

150

$

1,860

$

1,829

$

160

$

1,989

% of revenue

17.9 %

19.7 %

18.0 %

16.6 %

19.1 %

16.8 %

Operating income

$

343

$

28

$

371

$

757

$

40

$

797

% of revenue

3.6 %

3.7 %

3.6 %

6.9 %

4.8 %

6.7 %

Intangible asset amortization1

22

-

22

20

-

20

Restructuring charges2

34

-

34

-

4

4

Non-GAAP operating income

$

399

$

28

$

427

$

777

$

44

$

821

% of revenue

4.2 %

3.7 %

4.1 %

7.1 %

5.3 %

6.9 %

Effective tax rate

15.6 %

8.0 %

Intangible asset amortization1

0.4 %

0.4 %

Restructuring charges2

0.7 %

-%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

16.7 %

8.4 %

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Pretax

Pretax

Earnings Net of Tax4Per Share

Earnings Net of Tax4Per Share

Diluted EPS

$

1.35

$

2.90

Intangible asset amortization1

$

22

$

17

0.07

$

20

$

15

0.06

Restructuring charges2

34

26

0.12

4

4

0.02

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.54

$

2.98

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Domestic

International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated

Gross profit

$

4,279

$

361

$

4,640

$

5,132

$

393

$

5,525

% of revenue

22.0

%

23.9

%

22.1

%

23.5

%

24.1

%

23.5

%

Restructuring - inventory markdowns3

-

-

-

-

(6)

(6)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

4,279

$

361

$

4,640

$

5,132

$

387

$

5,519

% of revenue

22.0 %

23.9 %

22.1 %

23.5 %

23.7 %

23.5 %

SG&A

$

3,473

$

299

$

3,772

$

3,685

$

312

$

3,997

% of revenue

17.8 %

19.8 %

18.0 %

16.9 %

19.1 %

17.0 %

Intangible asset amortization1

(44)

-

(44)

(40)

-

(40)

Non-GAAP SG&A

$

3,429

$

299

$

3,728

$

3,645

$

312

$

3,957

% of revenue

17.6 %

19.8 %

17.8 %

16.7 %

19.1 %

16.8 %

Operating income

$

772

$

61

$

833

$

1,491

$

75

$

1,566

% of revenue

4.0 %

4.0 %

4.0 %

6.8 %

4.6 %

6.7 %

Intangible asset amortization1

44

-

44

40

-

40

Restructuring charges2

34

1

35

(44)

6

(38)

Restructuring - inventory markdowns3

-

-

-

-

(6)

(6)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

850

$

62

$

912

$

1,487

$

75

$

1,562

% of revenue

4.4 %

4.1 %

4.3 %

6.8 %

4.6 %

6.7 %

Effective tax rate

20.5 %

15.1 %

Intangible asset amortization1

0.2 %

0.3 %

Restructuring charges2

0.1 %

(0.3)%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

20.8 %

15.1 %

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Pretax

Pretax

Earnings

Net of Tax4

Per Share

Earnings

Net of Tax4

Per Share

Diluted EPS

$

2.85

$

5.22

Intangible asset amortization1

$

44

$

34

0.14

$

40

$

30

0.12

Restructuring charges2

35

27

0.12

(38)

(27)

(0.11)

Restructuring - inventory markdowns3

-

-

-

(6)

(6)

(0.02)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

3.11

$

5.21

  1. Represents the non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions, including customer relationships, tradenames and developed technology assets.
  2. Represents charges primarily related to termination benefits in the Domestic segment associated with an enterprise-wide initiative that commenced in Q2 FY23 to better align the company's spending with critical strategies and operations, as well as to optimize its cost structure, for the periods ended July 30, 2022. Represents adjustments to previously planned organizational changes and higher-than- expected retention rates in the Domestic segment and charges associated with the exit from operations in Mexico in the International segment for the periods ended July 31, 2021.
  3. Represents inventory markdown adjustments recorded within cost of sales associated with the exit from operations in Mexico for the six months ended July 31, 2021.
  4. The non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to the U.S., the UK and Mexico. As such, the income tax charge is calculated using the statutory tax rate of 24.5% for all U.S. non-GAAP items for all periods presented. There is no income tax charge for the UK and Mexico non-GAAP items, as there was no tax benefit recognized on these expenses in the calculation of GAAP income tax expense.

2

Return on Assets and Non-GAAP Return on Investment

The tables below provide calculations of return on assets ("ROA") (GAAP financial measure) and non-GAAP return on investment ("ROI") (non-GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented. The company believes ROA is the most directly comparable financial measure to ROI. Non-GAAP ROI is defined as non-GAAP adjusted operating income after tax divided by average invested operating assets. All periods presented below apply this methodology consistently. The company believes non- GAAP ROI is a meaningful metric for investors to evaluate capital efficiency because it measures how key assets are deployed by adjusting operating income and total assets for the items noted below. This method of determining non-GAAP ROI may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies.

Return on Assets ("ROA")

July 30, 20221

July 31, 20211

Net earnings

$

1,772

$

2,536

Total assets

17,702

19,295

ROA

10.0

%

13.1

%

Non-GAAP Return on Investment ("ROI")

July 30, 20221

July 31, 20211

Numerator

Operating income

$

2,306

$

3,160

Add: Non-GAAP operating income adjustments2

136

291

Add: Operating lease interest3

110

109

Less: Income taxes4

(625)

(872)

Add: Depreciation

806

775

Add: Operating lease amortization5

653

663

Adjusted operating income after tax

$

3,386

$

4,126

Denominator

Total assets

$

17,702

$

19,295

Less: Excess cash6

(1,374)

(4,219)

Add: Accumulated depreciation and amortization7

6,212

7,166

Less: Adjusted current liabilities8

(9,866)

(10,163)

Average invested operating assets

$

12,674

$

12,079

Non-GAAP ROI

26.7

%

34.2

%

  1. Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing 12 months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balances for the trailing 12 months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.
  2. Non-GAAPoperating income adjustments include continuing operations adjustments for restructuring charges, intangible asset amortization and acquisition-related transaction costs. Additional details regarding these adjustments are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures schedule within the company's quarterly earnings releases.
  3. Operating lease interest represents the add-back to operating income to approximate the total interest expense that the company would incur if its operating leases were owned and financed by debt. The add-back is approximated by multiplying average operating lease assets by 4%, which approximates the interest rate on the company's operating lease liabilities.
  4. Income taxes are approximated by using a blended statutory rate at the Enterprise level based on statutory rates from the countries in which the company does business, which primarily consists of the U.S. with a statutory rate of 24.5% for the periods presented.
  5. Operating lease amortization represents operating lease cost less operating lease interest. Operating lease cost includes short-term leases, which are immaterial, and excludes variable lease costs as these costs are not included in the operating lease asset balance.
  6. Excess cash represents the amount of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments greater than $1 billion, which approximates the amount of cash the company believes is necessary to run the business and may fluctuate over time.
  7. Accumulated depreciation and amortization represents accumulated depreciation related to property and equipment and accumulated amortization related to definite-lived intangible assets.
  8. Adjusted current liabilities represent total current liabilities less short-term debt and the current portions of operating lease liabilities and long-term debt.

3

BEST BUY CO., INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non- GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, presented non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, goodwill impairments, gains and losses on investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019

Domestic International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated

SG&A

$

1,560

$

142

$

1,702

$

1,756

$

166

$

1,922

% of revenue

17.1 %

18.2 %

17.2 %

19.9 %

23.2 %

20.2 %

Intangible asset amortization1

(20)

-

(20)

(18)

-

(18)

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

(3)

-

(3)

Non-GAAP SG&A

$

1,540

$

142

$

1,682

$

1,735

$

166

$

1,901

% of revenue

16.9 %

18.2 %

17.0 %

19.7 %

23.2 %

19.9 %

Operating income

$

524

$

44

$

568

$

309

$

4

$

313

% of revenue

5.7

%

5.6

%

5.7

%

3.5

%

0.6

%

3.3

%

Intangible asset amortization1

20

-

20

18

-

18

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

3

-

3

Restructuring charges2

-

-

-

48

-

48

Non-GAAP operating income

$

544

$

44

$

588

$

378

$

4

$

382

% of revenue

6.0 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

4.3 %

0.6 %

4.0 %

Effective tax rate

22.9 %

22.3 %

Intangible asset amortization1

0.1

%

0.1

%

Restructuring charges2

-%

0.4 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

23.0

%

22.8

%

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019

Pretax

Pretax

Earnings

Net of Tax3

Per Share

Earnings

Net of Tax3

Per Share

GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.65

$

0.89

Intangible asset amortization1

$

20

$

15

0.06

$

18

$

13

0.05

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

3

2

0.01

Restructuring charges2

-

-

-

48

37

0.13

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.71

$

1.08

4

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019

Domestic International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated

SG&A

$

3,139

$

298

$

3,437

$

3,433

$

324

$

3,757

% of revenue

18.4 %

20.9 %

18.6 %

19.8 %

23.5 %

20.1 %

Intangible asset amortization1

(40)

-

(40)

(35)

-

(35)

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

(3)

-

(3)

Non-GAAP SG&A

$

3,099

$

298

$

3,397

$

3,395

$

324

$

3,719

% of revenue

18.2 %

20.9 %

18.4 %

19.6 %

23.5 %

19.9 %

Operating income

$

765

$

32

$

797

$

641

$

6

$

647

% of revenue

4.5

%

2.2

%

4.3

%

3.7

%

0.4

%

3.5

%

Intangible asset amortization1

40

-

40

35

-

35

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

3

-

3

Restructuring charges2

1

-

1

48

-

48

Non-GAAP operating income

$

806

$

32

$

838

$

727

$

6

$

733

% of revenue

4.7 %

2.2 %

4.5 %

4.2 %

0.4 %

3.9 %

Effective tax rate

24.2 %

21.0 %

Intangible asset amortization1

-

%

0.2

%

Restructuring charges2

-%

0.3 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

24.2

%

21.5

%

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019

Pretax

Pretax

Earnings

Net of Tax3

Per Share

Earnings

Net of Tax3

Per Share

GAAP diluted EPS

$

2.26

$

1.86

Intangible asset amortization1

$

40

$

30

0.12

$

35

$

26

0.10

Acquisition-related transaction costs1

-

-

-

3

2

0.01

Restructuring charges2

1

1

-

48

37

0.13

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

2.38

$

2.10

  1. Represents charges associated with acquisitions, including: (1) the non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, including customer relationships, tradenames and developed technology; and (2) acquisition-related transaction costs primarily comprised of professional fees.
  2. Represents charges and adjustments associated with U.S. retail operating model changes.
  3. The non-GAAP adjustments relate primarily to adjustments in the U.S. As such, the income tax charge is calculated using the statutory tax rate of 24.5% for all periods presented.

5

