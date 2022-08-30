Best Buy : Non-GAAP Reconciliation PDF (518 KB)

BEST BUY CO., INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide additional useful information for evaluating current period performance and assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting, internal budgets and forecasts, and financial targets used for short-term incentives are based on non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, price-fixing settlements, goodwill impairments, gains and losses on investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes it provides greater clarity to management and investors. The reconciliations that follow enable investors to understand the adjustments made in arriving at the non-GAAP financial measures and to evaluate performance using the same metrics as management. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently to similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes.