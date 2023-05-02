Best Buy : Proxy Statement

Advanced search
05/02/2023
BEST BUY CO., INC.

7601 Penn Avenue South

Richfield, Minnesota 55423

NOTICE OF 2023 REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Time:

9:00 a.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Place:

Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023

Internet:

Submit pre-meeting questions online by visiting www.proxyvote.com and attend the Regular

Meeting of Shareholders online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023

Items of

1.

To elect the twelve director nominees listed herein to serve on our Board of

Business:

Directors for a term of one year.

2.

To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered

public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024.

3.

To conduct a non-binding advisory vote to approve our named executive officer

compensation.

4.

To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of holding the shareholder advisory

vote on our named executive officer compensation.

5.

To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Record Date:

You may vote if you were a shareholder of Best Buy Co., Inc. as of the close of business on

Monday, April 17, 2023.

Proxy Voting:

Your vote is important. You may vote via proxy as a shareholder of record:

1.

By visiting www.proxyvote.com on the internet;

2.

By calling (within the U.S. or Canada) toll-free at 1-800-690-6903; or

3.

By signing and returning your proxy card if you have received paper materials.

For shares held through a broker, bank or other nominee, you may vote by submitting voting instructions to your broker, bank or other nominee.

Regardless of whether you expect to attend the meeting, please vote your shares in one of the ways outlined above.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Richfield, Minnesota

Todd G. Hartman

May 2, 2023

Secretary

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 14, 2023:

This Notice of 2023 Regular Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

Help us make a difference by eliminating paper proxy mailings to your home or business. As permitted by rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC''), we are furnishing proxy materials to our shareholders primarily via the internet. On or about May 2, 2023, we mailed or otherwise made available to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, including our proxy statement and our Annual Report. The Notice of Internet Availability also includes instructions to access your form of proxy to vote via the internet. Certain shareholders, in accordance with their prior requests, have received e-mail notification of how to access our proxy materials and vote via the internet or have been mailed paper copies of our proxy materials and proxy card.

Internet distribution of our proxy materials is designed to expedite receipt by our shareholders, lower the cost of the Regular Meeting of Shareholders and conserve precious natural resources. If you would prefer to receive paper proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice of Internet Availability. If you have previously elected to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive e-mail notification with instructions to access these materials via the internet unless you elect otherwise.

ATTENDING THE REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

  • We invite you to attend the 2023 Regular Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Meeting'') virtually. There will not be a physical meeting at the corporate campus. You will be able to attend the Meeting virtually, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023 and following the instructions on your proxy card.
  • The Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
  • You do not need to attend the Meeting online to vote if you submitted your vote via proxy in advance of the Meeting.
  • You can vote via telephone, the internet or by mail by following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
  • A replay of the Meeting will be available on www.investors.bestbuy.com.

Dear Shareholders,

As Chair of the Best Buy Board of Directors, it is my privilege to update you on the Company's progress over the past year. Fiscal year 2023 brought continued and varied challenges following record financial performance in fiscal year 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, such as inflation, affected our industry and business. However, compared to expectations updated midway through the year, the Company finished fiscal 2023 with better- than-expected sales and profitability results. We also managed our inventory very effectively throughout the fiscal year as we reacted to fluctuations in customer demand. To achieve these results, the leadership team navigated near-term conditions while advancing strategic initiatives and investing in areas that position the Company for long-term growth.

One of the growth investment areas was in the Company's comprehensive paid membership program. Fiscal year 2023 was the first full year for the Totaltech program, and members engaged with us more frequently than non-members. We also invested in our Health business. Current Health, our leading technology platform for remote patient monitoring, had its best commercial booking year ever in fiscal 2023, ending the year with relationships with five of the top ten largest health systems in the United States.

The Company remains committed to being a premium dividend payer. In March 2023, we announced an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share. This 5% increase represents the tenth consecutive year of raising our regular quarterly dividend. The Company also completed $1 billion in share repurchases over the course of the fiscal year. Overall, in fiscal year 2023, we returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

I am pleased to report that Best Buy continued to make investments in our stakeholder capitalism initiatives because we strongly believe the investments we are pursuing create long-term shareholder value. We finished fiscal year 2023 with 52 Best Buy Foundation Teen Tech Centers, on our way to accomplishing our goal of 100 by 2025. These centers provide young people in our communities with access to technology and help integrate them into a talent pipeline, creating inspiration for big and bright futures. We also continued our leadership role in driving a circular economy. We helped customers find a second life for their technology through our various channels in fiscal 2023, which kept those products out of landfills. Our outlet stores continued to be a very profitable and growing business for us. We continued to operate the most comprehensive consumer electronics and appliances takeback program in the United States by collecting more than 183 million pounds for recycling. We believe our investments in programs like these will ensure the ongoing success and growth of our Company.

I am also proud of our Board as we continue to attract great leaders with the diversity of talents and experience that we believe help maximize your returns as investors over the long term. We recently welcomed two public company chief executive officers to the board. Sima Sistani, CEO of WW International, Inc., brings more than 20 years of media and technology experience. Melinda Whittington, CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, brings more than 30 years of financial and leadership experience. We now have seven women Board members and continue to be a leader in both gender and ethnic diversity among public company boards. But, more importantly, we simply have exceptional people representing your interests.

While fiscal year 2024 will likely bring continued volatility, we believe the Company's strategies and the investments in Best Buy's unique capabilities will make us a leader in evolving the future of retail and drive financial returns over time. This team has shown the consistent ability to steadily navigate uncharted waters while pursuing a future-focused course.

In closing, on behalf of the entire Board, I extend deep gratitude to the Company's more than 90,000 employees for expertly serving our customers while facing a variety of challenges. We are also incredibly thankful for the thoughtful approach Corie and the leadership team take in managing the business. My fellow Board members and I are proud to engage with them to help set the Company on a path we believe will drive continued value to all stakeholders.

With gratitude for the trust you put in this great Company,

Patrick Doyle, Chair of the Board

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

PROXY SUMMARY

1

GENERAL INFORMATION

8

Background

8

Voting Procedures

9

Proxy Solicitation

11

Additional Information

12

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AT BEST BUY

13

Board Leadership

13

Board Composition

14

Director Independence

14

Board Meetings and Attendance

15

Executive Sessions of Independent Directors

15

Committees of the Board

16

Board Risk Oversight

18

Compensation Risk Assessment

19

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risk Oversight

19

Board Evaluation Process

20

CEO Evaluation Process

21

Director Orientation and Continuing Education

21

Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policies

21

Director Stock Ownership

21

Shareholder Engagement

22

Environment, Social & Governance

22

Public Policy

25

Communications with the Board

25

Corporate Governance Website

26

ITEM OF BUSINESS NO. 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

27

General Information

27

Director Nomination Process

27

Advance Notice and Proxy Access By-law Provisions

28

Director Qualification Standards

28

Director Nominees

31

Voting Information

43

Board Voting Recommendation

43

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

44

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS

45

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

46

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

47

ITEM OF BUSINESS NO. 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT

REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

48

Principal Accountant Services and Fees

48

Pre-Approval Policy

48

Board Voting Recommendation

49

ITEM OF BUSINESS NO. 3 - ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION

50

Information About the Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation

50

Board Voting Recommendation

50

2023 Proxy Statement

PAGE

EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

51

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

51

Executive Summary

52

Compensation Philosophy, Objectives and Policies

53

Governance

54

Factors in Decision-Making

55

Executive Compensation Elements

56

Compensation and Human Resources Committee Report on Executive Compensation

64

Compensation and Human Resources Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

64

Compensation of Executive Officers

65

Summary Compensation Table

65

Grants of Plan-Based Awards

67

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End

68

Option Exercises and Stock Vested

71

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

72

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change-of-Control

73

Director Compensation

77

Equity Compensation Plan Information

79

CEO Pay Ratio

79

Pay Versus Performance

80

ITEM OF BUSINESS NO. 4 - ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF HOLDING THE

SHAREHOLDER ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

84

Information About the Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Holding the Shareholder Advisory Vote to

Approve Executive Compensation

84

Board Voting Recommendation

84

OTHER BUSINESS

84

PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

85

SCHEDULE: RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

86

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (''Securities Act''), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (''Exchange Act''), provide a ''safe harbor'' for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their companies. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this proxy statement on Schedule 14A are forward-looking statements and may be identified by the use of words such as ''anticipate,'' ''appear,'' ''approximate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''foresee,'' ''guidance,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''outlook,'' ''plan,'' ''possible,'' ''project'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negatives thereof. Such statements reflect our current view with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. A variety of factors could cause our future results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such forward-looking statements. Readers should review Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of important factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements made in this proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this proxy statement or as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

2023 Proxy Statement

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:11:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
