Best Buy : Proxy Statement

Dear Shareholders,

As Chair of the Best Buy Board of Directors, it is my privilege to update you on the Company's progress over the past year. Fiscal year 2023 brought continued and varied challenges following record financial performance in fiscal year 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, such as inflation, affected our industry and business. However, compared to expectations updated midway through the year, the Company finished fiscal 2023 with better- than-expected sales and profitability results. We also managed our inventory very effectively throughout the fiscal year as we reacted to fluctuations in customer demand. To achieve these results, the leadership team navigated near-term conditions while advancing strategic initiatives and investing in areas that position the Company for long-term growth.

One of the growth investment areas was in the Company's comprehensive paid membership program. Fiscal year 2023 was the first full year for the Totaltech program, and members engaged with us more frequently than non-members. We also invested in our Health business. Current Health, our leading technology platform for remote patient monitoring, had its best commercial booking year ever in fiscal 2023, ending the year with relationships with five of the top ten largest health systems in the United States.

The Company remains committed to being a premium dividend payer. In March 2023, we announced an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share. This 5% increase represents the tenth consecutive year of raising our regular quarterly dividend. The Company also completed $1 billion in share repurchases over the course of the fiscal year. Overall, in fiscal year 2023, we returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

I am pleased to report that Best Buy continued to make investments in our stakeholder capitalism initiatives because we strongly believe the investments we are pursuing create long-term shareholder value. We finished fiscal year 2023 with 52 Best Buy Foundation Teen Tech Centers, on our way to accomplishing our goal of 100 by 2025. These centers provide young people in our communities with access to technology and help integrate them into a talent pipeline, creating inspiration for big and bright futures. We also continued our leadership role in driving a circular economy. We helped customers find a second life for their technology through our various channels in fiscal 2023, which kept those products out of landfills. Our outlet stores continued to be a very profitable and growing business for us. We continued to operate the most comprehensive consumer electronics and appliances takeback program in the United States by collecting more than 183 million pounds for recycling. We believe our investments in programs like these will ensure the ongoing success and growth of our Company.

I am also proud of our Board as we continue to attract great leaders with the diversity of talents and experience that we believe help maximize your returns as investors over the long term. We recently welcomed two public company chief executive officers to the board. Sima Sistani, CEO of WW International, Inc., brings more than 20 years of media and technology experience. Melinda Whittington, CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, brings more than 30 years of financial and leadership experience. We now have seven women Board members and continue to be a leader in both gender and ethnic diversity among public company boards. But, more importantly, we simply have exceptional people representing your interests.

While fiscal year 2024 will likely bring continued volatility, we believe the Company's strategies and the investments in Best Buy's unique capabilities will make us a leader in evolving the future of retail and drive financial returns over time. This team has shown the consistent ability to steadily navigate uncharted waters while pursuing a future-focused course.

In closing, on behalf of the entire Board, I extend deep gratitude to the Company's more than 90,000 employees for expertly serving our customers while facing a variety of challenges. We are also incredibly thankful for the thoughtful approach Corie and the leadership team take in managing the business. My fellow Board members and I are proud to engage with them to help set the Company on a path we believe will drive continued value to all stakeholders.

With gratitude for the trust you put in this great Company,