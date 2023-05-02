Best Buy : Proxy Statement

9:00 a.m., Central Time, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Place:
Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023
Internet:
Submit pre-meeting questions online by visiting www.proxyvote.com and attend the Regular
Meeting of Shareholders online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023
Items of
1.
To elect the twelve director nominees listed herein to serve on our Board of
Business:
Directors for a term of one year.
2.
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered
public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024.
3.
To conduct a non-binding advisory vote to approve our named executive officer
compensation.
4.
To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of holding the shareholder advisory
vote on our named executive officer compensation.
5.
To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
Record Date:
You may vote if you were a shareholder of Best Buy Co., Inc. as of the close of business on
Monday, April 17, 2023.
Proxy Voting:
Your vote is important. You may vote via proxy as a shareholder of record:
1.
By visiting www.proxyvote.com on the internet;
2.
By calling (within the U.S. or Canada) toll-free at 1-800-690-6903; or
3.
By signing and returning your proxy card if you have received paper materials.
For shares held through a broker, bank or other nominee, you may vote by submitting voting instructions to your broker, bank or other nominee.
Regardless of whether you expect to attend the meeting, please vote your shares in one of the ways outlined above.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Richfield, Minnesota
Todd G. Hartman
May 2, 2023
Secretary
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE
REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 14, 2023:
This Notice of 2023 Regular Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, are available at www.proxyvote.com.
Help us make a difference by eliminating paper proxy mailings to your home or business. As permitted by rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC''), we are furnishing proxy materials to our shareholders primarily via the internet. On or about May 2, 2023, we mailed or otherwise made available to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, including our proxy statement and our Annual Report. The Notice of Internet Availability also includes instructions to access your form of proxy to vote via the internet. Certain shareholders, in accordance with their prior requests, have received e-mail notification of how to access our proxy materials and vote via the internet or have been mailed paper copies of our proxy materials and proxy card.
Internet distribution of our proxy materials is designed to expedite receipt by our shareholders, lower the cost of the Regular Meeting of Shareholders and conserve precious natural resources. If you would prefer to receive paper proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice of Internet Availability. If you have previously elected to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive e-mail notification with instructions to access these materials via the internet unless you elect otherwise.
ATTENDING THE REGULAR MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We invite you to attend the 2023 Regular Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Meeting'') virtually. There will not be a physical meeting at the corporate campus. You will be able to attend the Meeting virtually, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Meeting by visiting:www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBY2023 and following the instructions on your proxy card.
The Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
You do not need to attend the Meeting online to vote if you submitted your vote via proxy in advance of the Meeting.
You can vote via telephone, the internet or by mail by following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
A replay of the Meeting will be available onwww.investors.bestbuy.com.
Dear Shareholders,
As Chair of the Best Buy Board of Directors, it is my privilege to update you on the Company's progress over the past year. Fiscal year 2023 brought continued and varied challenges following record financial performance in fiscal year 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, such as inflation, affected our industry and business. However, compared to expectations updated midway through the year, the Company finished fiscal 2023 with better- than-expected sales and profitability results. We also managed our inventory very effectively throughout the fiscal year as we reacted to fluctuations in customer demand. To achieve these results, the leadership team navigated near-term conditions while advancing strategic initiatives and investing in areas that position the Company for long-term growth.
One of the growth investment areas was in the Company's comprehensive paid membership program. Fiscal year 2023 was the first full year for the Totaltech program, and members engaged with us more frequently than non-members. We also invested in our Health business. Current Health, our leading technology platform for remote patient monitoring, had its best commercial booking year ever in fiscal 2023, ending the year with relationships with five of the top ten largest health systems in the United States.
The Company remains committed to being a premium dividend payer. In March 2023, we announced an increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share. This 5% increase represents the tenth consecutive year of raising our regular quarterly dividend. The Company also completed $1 billion in share repurchases over the course of the fiscal year. Overall, in fiscal year 2023, we returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
I am pleased to report that Best Buy continued to make investments in our stakeholder capitalism initiatives because we strongly believe the investments we are pursuing create long-term shareholder value. We finished fiscal year 2023 with 52 Best Buy Foundation Teen Tech Centers, on our way to accomplishing our goal of 100 by 2025. These centers provide young people in our communities with access to technology and help integrate them into a talent pipeline, creating inspiration for big and bright futures. We also continued our leadership role in driving a circular economy. We helped customers find a second life for their technology through our various channels in fiscal 2023, which kept those products out of landfills. Our outlet stores continued to be a very profitable and growing business for us. We continued to operate the most comprehensive consumer electronics and appliances takeback program in the United States by collecting more than 183 million pounds for recycling. We believe our investments in programs like these will ensure the ongoing success and growth of our Company.
I am also proud of our Board as we continue to attract great leaders with the diversity of talents and experience that we believe help maximize your returns as investors over the long term. We recently welcomed two public company chief executive officers to the board. Sima Sistani, CEO of WW International, Inc., brings more than 20 years of media and technology experience. Melinda Whittington, CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, brings more than 30 years of financial and leadership experience. We now have seven women Board members and continue to be a leader in both gender and ethnic diversity among public company boards. But, more importantly, we simply have exceptional people representing your interests.
While fiscal year 2024 will likely bring continued volatility, we believe the Company's strategies and the investments in Best Buy's unique capabilities will make us a leader in evolving the future of retail and drive financial returns over time. This team has shown the consistent ability to steadily navigate uncharted waters while pursuing a future-focused course.
In closing, on behalf of the entire Board, I extend deep gratitude to the Company's more than 90,000 employees for expertly serving our customers while facing a variety of challenges. We are also incredibly thankful for the thoughtful approach Corie and the leadership team take in managing the business. My fellow Board members and I are proud to engage with them to help set the Company on a path we believe will drive continued value to all stakeholders.
With gratitude for the trust you put in this great Company,
Patrick Doyle, Chair of the Board
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (''Securities Act''), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (''Exchange Act''), provide a ''safe harbor'' for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their companies. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this proxy statement on Schedule 14A are forward-looking statements and may be identified by the use of words such as ''anticipate,'' ''appear,'' ''approximate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''foresee,'' ''guidance,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''outlook,'' ''plan,'' ''possible,'' ''project'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negatives thereof. Such statements reflect our current view with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. A variety of factors could cause our future results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such forward-looking statements. Readers should review Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of important factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements made in this proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this proxy statement or as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.