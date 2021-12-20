Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Best Buy Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy : Record number of Best Buy employees run in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

12/20/2021 | 10:40am EST
By Nadvia DavisDecember 20, 2021

David Garcia felt a piercing pain in his left knee at mile 3 of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend last Saturday. But he kept going, determined to finish the full 26.2 miles with the support of his family and Team Best Buy.

"I rounded the corner, and there's the Best Buy team cheering me on," said David, vice president of retail operations and profit protection. "It made me happy to see them."

He was one of a record 18 members of Team Best Buy who showed up in Tennessee's second-biggest city with two goals in mind: to fundraise and finish. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit that runners could be there in person. With different running backgrounds, participants had the option to run a full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K race. And there was more to the weekend than just pounding the pavement.

Best Buy has a longstanding relationship with St Jude Children's Research Hospital®, and we help raise money every holiday season during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign to help fund treatment and research of childhood cancer. We were the second-largest corporate fundraising team at the marathon, and Team Best Buy raised nearly $42,000, far beyond the goal of $25,000.

Off to the races

Runners hit the road in downtown Memphis at the main St. Jude campus. They took in scenic views of the landmark Peabody Hotel and the iconic Elvis statue along the flat route. Temperatures stayed in the low 60s, with clouds and misty rain.

"It was perfect running weather," said Courtney Capeling, vice president of HR, omnichannel.

With one foot in front of the other, the Memphis runners made progress and passed check points. At the start of the race, large photos showed St. Jude patients at the beginning of their treatments. Toward the end, the pictures were of the same patients now living their lives as survivors.

Karen Hohertz, senior director of enterprise program management, had an emotional response seeing the children's photos as she thought of her daughter, who's also a cancer survivor.

"I definitely teared up crossing the finish line," Karen said.

Crossing the finish line at the home of Memphis' minor league baseball team, runners were met with medals and a celebratory food spread. Team Best Buy's general sentiment was gratitude to be able to run together in person.

"It just doesn't get any better than that," Courtney said. To learn more about how we support the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, go here.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 175 M - -
Net income 2022 2 491 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 24 063 M 24 063 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 79 050
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 100,03 $
Average target price 130,54 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.0.24%24 063
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION69.68%4 164
JB HI-FI LIMITED-2.00%3 928
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.88%2 818
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED158.75%2 146
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY53.76%2 041