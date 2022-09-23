Advanced search
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
68.78 USD   +0.31%
04:45pBEST BUY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/21INSIDER SELL : Best Buy
MT
09/19BEST BUY CO., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Best Buy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Peterson Allison
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BEST BUY CO INC [BBY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Customer Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
7601 PENN AVENUE S.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
RICHFIELD MN 55423
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Peterson Allison
7601 PENN AVENUE S.

RICHFIELD, MN55423

Chief Customer Officer
Signatures
/s/ Hannah G. Olson, Attorney-in-fact 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the number of shares sold by the reporting person to cover tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of restricted shares and does not represent a discretionary transaction by the reporting person.
(2) This number reflects a periodic acquisition of shares under a dividend reinvestment plan exempt from reporting under Section 16b-3(c).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
