Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Co., Inc    BBY

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy : This Company Makes Cases That Protect Phones and the Planet

02/01/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Michael Pratt started Pivet Communications with plans to shake up the industry, and he's doing just that.

Pivet created its Self-Cycle technology specifically to build a range of phone cases that are designed to protect your device and the planet. The cases are '100% bioavailable ' to nature's decaying agents, meaning if they can't be recycled, they will break down in microbe-rich environments, such as landfills.

'We're working to be disruptive, compelling and innovative,' Michael said. 'Everything we do must follow those three pillars.'

Michael spent about 20 years representing leading brands in the mobile industry before setting off on his own to launch Pivet in 2018.

'I decided to pivot away from building other brands and start to build my own,' he said. 'I also wanted to pivot the industry and disrupt the way we think about products and engage with the consumer.'

One of his primary goals from the start has been to ensure the company's products - like the Aspect Self-Cycle case sold nationwide at Best Buy - are environmentally friendly. An estimated 90% of plastic waste ends up in landfills.

Pivet, a Best Buy vendor partner since 2019, uses a proprietary additive called TOTO-TOA that causes plastic to rapidly break down when exposed to the heat and moisture that exists in a landfill. That means the Aspect Self-Cycle case will leave zero waste within just a few years, even if a consumer throws it in the trash instead of a recycling bin.

'It lets Mother Nature know that at its core the plastic we use is an organic material, which means those decaying agents are able to consume it,' Michael said.

Pivet's environmental focus does not, however, mean the case has a limited shelf life. The Self-CycleÔ process is only activated in a landfill or as litter, after a consumer has enjoyed the full use of the product prior to disposal.

'The beauty of it is that you don't have to sacrifice quality,' Michael said. 'Pivet cases can still look good on your phone and be eco-friendly and guilt-free. In fact, we are the only company in the world to have a completely clear case that is 100% bioavailable.'

Later this year, Pivet plans to introduce a new line of phone cases made from reclaimed plastic, so they will actually remove waste plastic from the environment in addition to creating zero footprint of their own.

'We're doing the full closed cycle of the circular economy,' he said. 'When you buy a Pivet product, you will actually be pulling litter and plastic that's already been used in the world and giving it a proper burial.'

Click here to shop for Pivet products at BestBuy.com.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEST BUY CO., INC
11:06aBEST BUY : This Company Makes Cases That Protect Phones and the Planet
PU
01/29BEST BUY : Video series showcases teens' big dreams
PU
01/29BEST BUY : Using exploration, collaboration to develop future leaders
PU
01/29BEST BUY : Avoid These Mistakes When Buying a New TV
PU
01/29BEST BUY : How to Host the Ultimate (Virtual) Big Game Party
PU
01/28BEST BUY : Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 16th Year
PU
01/28GameStop surge leaves U.S.-based mutual funds and ETFs behind
RE
01/27BEST BUY : Included in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PU
01/27Walmart plans to fill online orders with help from robots at some U.S. stores
RE
01/26BEST BUY : 5 ways to up your Big Game viewing experience at home
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 425 M - -
Net income 2021 1 825 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 28 178 M 28 178 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 122,30 $
Last Close Price 108,82 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC9.05%28 178
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.48%4 554
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED34.41%3 232
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.61%2 667
CECONOMY-6.35%2 316
BIC CAMERA INC.-1.31%1 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ