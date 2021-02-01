Best Buy : This Company Makes Cases That Protect Phones and the Planet

Michael Pratt started Pivet Communications with plans to shake up the industry, and he's doing just that.

Pivet created its Self-Cycle technology specifically to build a range of phone cases that are designed to protect your device and the planet. The cases are '100% bioavailable ' to nature's decaying agents, meaning if they can't be recycled, they will break down in microbe-rich environments, such as landfills.

'We're working to be disruptive, compelling and innovative,' Michael said. 'Everything we do must follow those three pillars.'

Michael spent about 20 years representing leading brands in the mobile industry before setting off on his own to launch Pivet in 2018.

'I decided to pivot away from building other brands and start to build my own,' he said. 'I also wanted to pivot the industry and disrupt the way we think about products and engage with the consumer.'

One of his primary goals from the start has been to ensure the company's products - like the Aspect Self-Cycle case sold nationwide at Best Buy - are environmentally friendly. An estimated 90% of plastic waste ends up in landfills.

Pivet, a Best Buy vendor partner since 2019, uses a proprietary additive called TOTO-TOA that causes plastic to rapidly break down when exposed to the heat and moisture that exists in a landfill. That means the Aspect Self-Cycle case will leave zero waste within just a few years, even if a consumer throws it in the trash instead of a recycling bin.

'It lets Mother Nature know that at its core the plastic we use is an organic material, which means those decaying agents are able to consume it,' Michael said.

Pivet's environmental focus does not, however, mean the case has a limited shelf life. The Self-CycleÔ process is only activated in a landfill or as litter, after a consumer has enjoyed the full use of the product prior to disposal.

'The beauty of it is that you don't have to sacrifice quality,' Michael said. 'Pivet cases can still look good on your phone and be eco-friendly and guilt-free. In fact, we are the only company in the world to have a completely clear case that is 100% bioavailable.'

Later this year, Pivet plans to introduce a new line of phone cases made from reclaimed plastic, so they will actually remove waste plastic from the environment in addition to creating zero footprint of their own.

'We're doing the full closed cycle of the circular economy,' he said. 'When you buy a Pivet product, you will actually be pulling litter and plastic that's already been used in the world and giving it a proper burial.'

