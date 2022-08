Aug 30 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday as steep discounts helped soften the blow to electronics demand from rampant inflation.

The company's comparable sales decreased 12.1% in the second quarter ended July 30, compared with analysts' estimates of a 12.6% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)