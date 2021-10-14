Best Buy : kicks off annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign to fight childhood cancer

Treatments invented at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened nearly 60 years ago. That astounding fact is just one of the many reasons Best Buy is welcoming back the Thanks and Giving® campaign this year.

The annual holiday campaign returns to Best Buy on Oct. 10, and we're asking our employees and customers to come together to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Every dollar raised will help ensure patients' families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Because of the generosity of our customers and employees, Best Buy has become the largest corporate partner in the history of the campaign, collecting more than $125 million in donations for St, Jude since 2013.

"We are proud of our partnership with St. Jude and are honored to continue playing a role in their lifesaving work," said Ray Sliva, Best Buy's president of retail. "It's inspiring to see, year after year, how our employees and customers come together to make a difference in our community and impact the lives of so many children and families."

Donations are being accepted at every Best Buy store in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as in Pacific Sales stand-alone stores, during in-home visits, when making purchases over the phone and while shopping with us online.

Over the last nine years, our stores and their communities have rallied around St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

During the 2020-21 holiday season alone, we collected $22.4 million for the Thanks and Giving campaign, the most any St. Jude corporate partner has ever raised in a single year.

"The employees and customers of Best Buy continue to make a significant difference in the lives of children everywhere through their generosity," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are incredibly grateful for Best Buy's partnership in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which will help raise funds for lifesaving treatment and research for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases."

Donations raised at Best Buy last year supplied St. Jude with the funds necessary to do any of the following:

Cover in-patient hospital stays of 1,931 days.

Cover the cost of treating 52 pediatric cancer patients, whose treatment can last three years or longer, at a cost of $425,000 per patient.

Cover the cost of 236 brain tumor patients receiving radiotherapy treatments.

Cover the $3 million daily operating costs of the entire hospital for 7½ days.

Continue to fund ongoing clinical research into childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases, like sickle cell disease.

Click here to learn more about the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign or to make an online donation.