Best Buy : ‘Tis the season for toys! Holiday gifts for the toy fanatic on your list

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
There's nothing quite like that moment when your loved one unwraps the coolest toy and is filled with pure holiday joy.

Of course, finding that perfect gift is often the tough part.

So, to help you tackle even the trickiest gifts on your lists this year, we've put together a list of some of this year's hottest toys.

To jumpstart your holiday shopping, Fisher-Price is inviting adults to be a kid again with a tech-infused twist on your first mobile phone - the Chatter Telephone. Its intuitive bulky face design comes with an advanced rotary dial that connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth wireless technology, so you can make and receive real calls through your existing phone plan. (Pre-orders start today, so click here to secure your Chatter Telephone on BestBuy.com.)

We also just launched an entire virtual toy gift guide in case you need a little inspiration, and we're making it easy to find a gift for everyone on your shopping list. The guide features a Toy Finder, so you can search by age, price, brand and more.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage

The Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage offers endless storytelling and vehicle action play. The enormous playset has parking for more than 100 Hot Wheels vehicles and a hungry Robo T-Rex nemesis looking to devour them as a tasty treat. Kids can also take vehicles all the way up in the two-car elevator and speed down the racetrack for an exciting downhill challenge with big air jumps.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Building Kit

Ready to put your expert LEGO building skills to the test? The adult LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is a tricky 590-piece challenge that lets Marvel fans immerse themselves in creative construction and recreate one of comic-book culture's most recognizable - and most devastating - weapons. The authentic, golden LEGO brick recreation includes vibrant Infinity Stones and a sturdy stand that features a descriptive tablet.

L.O.L. Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil Bon Bon

The L.O.L. Surprise! toys are at the top of wish lists again this holiday season, including L.O.L. Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise. Kids can unbox fun surprises, like a fashionable purse, Lil Bon Bon doll, a pacifier necklace with color-change lip gloss, and a play cellphone that has shimmer inside.

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Nearly 4 feet tall, the dreamy Barbie Dreamhouse inspires imagination with a 360-degree play with three floors and 10 indoor and outdoor living areas. Move right in and customize your space with tons of movable pools, furniture and landscaping. Plus, set the scene for any story with three songs, two soundscapes and customizable light settings.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

These are not your typical LEGOs. The building kit features an interactive Luigi figure that gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker, and the bricks in the tower biome trigger different reactions. With 280 pieces, the set is packed with creative challenges where players can earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges and defeat Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba.

Looking for more holiday gifting inspiration? Check out our gift guide on BestBuy.com.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
