  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Best Buy Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
News 
Summary

Best Buy : named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies

11/19/2021 | 02:34pm EST
Best Buy is proud to be included on Forbes' inaugural ranking of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies, a list that identifies companies that are leading the way on supporting women inside and outside their workforces.

We ranked among the top third of the 300 companies on the list. And we're one of only 20 companies on the list with a woman CEO.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to survey 85,000 women in 40 countries. Respondents were asked to rate their employers on criteria such as pay equity, parental leave and opportunities for advancement.

Statista also asked women to assess how companies use their platforms and marketing messages - either to promote gender equality or to perpetuate negative stereotypes. Representation at the executive and board levels were considered, too.

In addition to this honor, we've been ranked on Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women, named one of Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance and included in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index.

Boosting our benefits

We offer a wide range of benefits aimed at supporting women and families, and we've added or enhanced those resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples include:

  • Our Caregiver Pay benefit, which provides four weeks of full pay for those who need to care for a spouse/domestic partner, parent or children under the age of 18. Last year, we expanded it to include siblings, in-laws, grandchildren, grandparents and adult children.
  • A Backup Child Care option that provides employees with 10 days of emergency in-home or in-center care per year for a co-pay of $10 per visit. It also allows employees to use child care services from their personal network, such as someone they know.
  • A partnership with Care@Work that gives employees a 10% discount at more than 900 child care providers across the U.S.
  • A new tutoring reimbursement of up to $100 a month for dependents between the ages of 5 and 18.
  • The introduction of Wellthy, a personalized caregiving support service that helps employees tackle the logistical and administrative tasks of caring for a child or other loved ones.
  • New flexible work options, which include a reduced schedule at 80% or 60% (with a corresponding reduction in pay) or a job sharing, where two employees split one full-time position.
  • A variety of mental health benefits, including up to eight no-cost virtual or in-person counseling sessions per event per year.

Building representation

We're proud to have women represented at all levels of our company. That extends to the highest levels of leadership, including CEO Corie Barry and nearly half of our board of directors.

And we've made the following commitments aimed at making even more progress:

We have an active Women's Employee Resource Group, which promotes networking, development, community engagement and leadership opportunities for the women of Best Buy.

Click here to explore careers at Best Buy.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
