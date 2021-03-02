Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Co., Inc    BBY

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy : Appoints Steven E. Rendle to Board of Directors

03/02/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) today announced that Steven E. Rendle, a leading executive in the apparel industry, has been appointed to its board of directors, effective March 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006105/en/

Credit: VF Corporation

Credit: VF Corporation

Rendle is the chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The 120-year-old company’s purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and the planet. VF, ranked No. 233 on the Fortune 500 list, is based in Denver and employs 50,000 people.

Prior to being appointed CEO and chairman in 2017, Rendle was president and chief operating officer. He joined the company in 1999 as part of The North Face brand and has held leadership roles at VF for more than 20 years. In all, Rendle has 35 years of experience in the specialty outdoor and action sports industry.

“Steve has guided his company through a successful transformation, one focused as much on purpose as profit,” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said. “His retail experience, particularly in building brands that connect to consumers across both physical and digital channels, along with his deep understanding of the role companies can play in many of today’s pressing social issues, is exactly what the board and I are looking for as we continue to make progress on our strategic goals.”

“Like so many in retail, I have watched the Best Buy turnaround and transformation with great interest, and the opportunity to work with the board and management team at this point in the company’s story was one I could not pass up,” Rendle said. “I am excited to lend my voice and experience as Best Buy continues its strategic work to build deeper connections with consumers, reach or exceed its financial targets, and become one the country’s best places to work.”

Rendle serves on the board of directors of the Retail Industry Leaders Association and was a founding board member of the Outdoor Industry Association’s Outdoor Foundation. In 2018, he was named CEO of the Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for his progressive environmental, social and governance agenda.

Rendle holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Washington.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BEST BUY CO., INC
04:36pBEST BUY  : Appoints Steven E. Rendle to Board of Directors
BU
04:32pBEST BUY CO INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
01:17pTARGET  : Boosts Growth During Covid-19 Pandemic, at Rivals' Expense -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
11:29aTARGET  : Boosts Growth During Covid-19 Pandemic, at Rivals' Expense -- Update
DJ
06:50aPandemic Boosts Target's Growth, at Rivals' Expense
DJ
03/01BEST BUY  : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
03/01BEST BUY  : to trim store locations despite healthy profits
AQ
02/26HOME DEPOT, GAMESTOP, JOHNSON & JOHN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/26S&P 500 Posts 2.45% Weekly Drop But Ends February With 2.6% Monthly Gain
MT
02/26BEST BUY  : Creating a space for young women to explore STEM
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 446 M - -
Net income 2021 1 825 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 26 332 M 26 332 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,57 $
Last Close Price 101,69 $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC0.56%26 332
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED149.46%5 996
JB HI-FI LIMITED-8.23%3 986
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-7.18%3 295
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.37%2 709
CECONOMY-7.86%2 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ