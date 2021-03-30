Log in
BEST BUY CO., INC.

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
Best Buy : For World Backup Day, 5 Tips to Protect Your Data

03/30/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Whether it's important documents, a college paper or your cherished family photos, it's a sickening feeling when your data disappears, and you can't figure out how to recover it.

That's why it's so important to back up your data in case your computer gets lost or stolen or the hard drive crashes. From cloud storage services to external hard drives, there are lots of options for how to make sure all your files are secure.

'It's a lot easier to take the steps to prevent losing your data than it is to recover it after something happens,' said Frankie Kandaya, a Geek Squad Agent in Charlotte, North Carolina. 'Data backup is essentially free, but data recovery can be expensive or not even possible. We always preach the importance of routine data backup to all our clients.'

In recognition of World Backup Day on March 31, we asked Agent Kandaya to help us with tips for backing up your data.

  1. Set it and forget it. Cloud-based storage and external hard drives both give you the option to set up automatic data backups on a recurring basis. This way, even in case of emergency, you won't have to worry about the last time you backed everything up.
  2. Redundancy is key. Having your data stored in multiple storage spaces will keep it more secure, especially if one storage space fails. (For example, if your external hard drive is lost or broken or you don't have internet to access your cloud data.).
  3. Choose the right option for you. There's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to data backup. External hard drives are a physical unit you plug directly into your computer. They're relatively inexpensive, and they can be used with a variety of devices so you can access your data anywhere. Cloud-based storage, meanwhile, is completely digital. It can be used across multiple devices, and there are even some free options.
  4. Protect against cyberattacks. Unfortunately, the increase in technology use has also caused an increase in cybercrime. Backing up your data helps secure your information if your device becomes compromised. Additionally, you'll want to make sure you're running the latest antivirus software.
  5. Don't be afraid to ask for help. Data backup can be overwhelming, especially if you've never done it before. However, it's important to take these steps before it's too late. If you're unsure of what you're doing, reach out to a tech-savvy friend or your local Geek Squad for help.

Too late for preventative measures? Click here for more information about Geek Squad's data recovery services.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
