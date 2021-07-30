Best Buy : reaffirms support for DACA recipients

Best Buy joined more than 80 companies Thursday in a letter to Congress urging a permanent legislative solution and path to citizenship for Dreamers, undocumented young adults who were brought to the United States as children through no fault of their own and continue to live and work here. They have been protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The effort was organized by the Coalition for the American Dream, a group of business and industry leaders that support finding a permanent solution for DACA recipients.

The letter comes after a recent ruling in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas found the program unlawful. The coalition emphasizes in the letter that the ruling further throws the lives of Dreamers into chaos and hinders their ability to legally work and contribute to our country, and that it's important for Congress to act.

Best Buy previously signed on to a 'friend of the court' brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as similar letters to Congress in recent years, to show our continued support for a permanent solution for Dreamers as well as the importance of comprehensive immigration reform.

In addition, Best Buy is a member of the Corporate Roundtable for the New American Workforce, composed of leading corporations working to advance strategies that integrate new Americans into the U.S. labor market so all have the opportunity to thrive.