    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/30 01:14:53 pm
112.945 USD   -1.15%
Best Buy : reaffirms support for DACA recipients

07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
Best Buy joined more than 80 companies Thursday in a letter to Congress urging a permanent legislative solution and path to citizenship for Dreamers, undocumented young adults who were brought to the United States as children through no fault of their own and continue to live and work here. They have been protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The effort was organized by the Coalition for the American Dream, a group of business and industry leaders that support finding a permanent solution for DACA recipients.

The letter comes after a recent ruling in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas found the program unlawful. The coalition emphasizes in the letter that the ruling further throws the lives of Dreamers into chaos and hinders their ability to legally work and contribute to our country, and that it's important for Congress to act.

Best Buy previously signed on to a 'friend of the court' brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as similar letters to Congress in recent years, to show our continued support for a permanent solution for Dreamers as well as the importance of comprehensive immigration reform.

In addition, Best Buy is a member of the Corporate Roundtable for the New American Workforce, composed of leading corporations working to advance strategies that integrate new Americans into the U.S. labor market so all have the opportunity to thrive.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49 339 M - -
Net income 2022 1 956 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 28 619 M 28 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 79 050
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 114,26 $
Average target price 124,91 $
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.14.50%28 619
JB HI-FI LIMITED1.56%4 199
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION36.92%3 357
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-17.62%3 005
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.38%2 538
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC11.14%2 080