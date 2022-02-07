Best Buy : sustainability successes featured in TED Countdown, Climate Pledge video series

By Olivia Bruce February 7, 2022

We make sustainability a priority because our customers and employees expect it, and the planet demands it.

As part of that work, Tim Dunn, Best Buy's head of environmental sustainability, is featured in a new video series by TED Countdown and The Climate Pledge. The series, In The Green: The Business of Climate Action, showcases steps Climate Pledge signatories are taking to transform business and industry on their path to net zero by 2040.Watch the video, below.

We signed the Climate Pledge in 2021, making a commitment to be carbon neutral across our business by 2040 - a decade faster than our previous goal of 2050. The Climate Pledge was co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019 to mobilize companies across multiple business sectors to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished to make our company more sustainable," said Tim. "Sustainability is built into our culture and dedication to our customers, and we are committed to taking action to protect the planet for today and for future generations."

In the video, Tim discusses how we designed our environmental goal to address the carbon emissions generated by tech our customers purchase. In 2019, we said we'd help our customers reduce their carbon emissions 20% by 2030. Since then, our customers have collectively removed the equivalent of 3 million cars off the roads for an entire year through carbon reduction, and they'll save more than $2.5 billion in energy costs over the lifetime of their products.

Building a more sustainable planet

For more than a decade, we have been working toward reducing our carbon emissions. So far, we have decreased our environmental impact by 61% through various programs, including launching a sustainable living product category and investing in renewable energy like solar.

We are proud of our environmental work, which has landed us in the top five of Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America for three years. We've also been recognized as a leader for tackling climate change by the CDP Climate A List for the fifth consecutive year, where we rank in the top tier of companies fighting climate change.

To learn more about our sustainability efforts, click here.