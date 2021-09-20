Best Buy : to host virtual holiday hiring fair nationwide on Sept. 23

'Tis (almost) the season, and Best Buy is looking for employees to help us serve our customers during the holidays.

For the first time, all Best Buy stores and home services teams across the country will host virtual hiring events on Sept. 23 to help fill thousands of part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

Candidates interested in joining the team this holiday season can apply online at BestBuy-jobs.com for positions in sales, customer service, repair, installation and more.

And we're making it easier than ever to complete the first round of interviews. Through this new process, applicants can easily record a short video interview with their phone or other device from anywhere. As part of the submission, applicants will be prompted with questions to answer and can share more on why they want to work for Best Buy.

There are countless benefits to joining the Best Buy team, including opportunities for future career development and growth, as well as the following benefits:

Starting pay of at least $15 per hour.

Employee discount on products and services.

Special college tuition discounts at various schools.

Savings on fitness memberships.

Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.

Access to Best Buy's Employee Assistance Program, which provides numerous resources, including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.

All our distribution centers are also hiring and will host in-person hiring fairs on Sept. 23.

Click here to learn more about careers at Best Buy.