  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Best Buy Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   US0865161014

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Best Buy : to host virtual holiday hiring fair nationwide on Sept. 23

09/20/2021 | 10:42am EDT
'Tis (almost) the season, and Best Buy is looking for employees to help us serve our customers during the holidays.

For the first time, all Best Buy stores and home services teams across the country will host virtual hiring events on Sept. 23 to help fill thousands of part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

Candidates interested in joining the team this holiday season can apply online at BestBuy-jobs.com for positions in sales, customer service, repair, installation and more.

And we're making it easier than ever to complete the first round of interviews. Through this new process, applicants can easily record a short video interview with their phone or other device from anywhere. As part of the submission, applicants will be prompted with questions to answer and can share more on why they want to work for Best Buy.

There are countless benefits to joining the Best Buy team, including opportunities for future career development and growth, as well as the following benefits:

  • Starting pay of at least $15 per hour.
  • Employee discount on products and services.
  • Special college tuition discounts at various schools.
  • Savings on fitness memberships.
  • Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.
  • Access to Best Buy's Employee Assistance Program, which provides numerous resources, including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.

All our distribution centers are also hiring and will host in-person hiring fairs on Sept. 23.

Click here to learn more about careers at Best Buy.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 356 M - -
Net income 2022 2 414 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 26 963 M 26 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 79 050
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 109,62 $
Average target price 128,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Daniel Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC.9.85%26 963
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION55.17%3 843
JB HI-FI LIMITED-6.13%3 817
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-16.02%3 008
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY68.79%2 243
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.35%2 160