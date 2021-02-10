Best Buy to lay off some store workers: WSJ

The electronics retailer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"Our workforce will need to evolve to meet the evolving needs of customers while providing more flexible opportunities for our people," the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/best-buy-to-lay-off-store-workers-11612992808#:~:text=Best%20Buy%20Co.,where%20more%20shopping%20happens%20online quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Best Buy in April last year furloughed about 51,000 hourly employees as it closed stores due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, it brought workers back as its sales jumped on coronavirus-driven demand for home computer equipment and game consoles.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)