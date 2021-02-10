Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Co., Inc    BBY

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 02/10 10:37:04 pm
116.9100 USD   -1.31%
10:39aBest Buy To Lay Off Store Workers- WSJ
RE
02/09BEST BUY : Named to Forbes' Best Large Employers List
PU
02/09BEST BUY : 10 Valentine's Day Gifts for Tech Lovers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy to lay off some store workers: WSJ

02/10/2021 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks by a sign marking a Best Buy store at the upscale neighbourhood of Polanco, in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc has notified employees that it will be cutting some jobs at its stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The electronics retailer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"Our workforce will need to evolve to meet the evolving needs of customers while providing more flexible opportunities for our people," the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/best-buy-to-lay-off-store-workers-11612992808#:~:text=Best%20Buy%20Co.,where%20more%20shopping%20happens%20online quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Best Buy in April last year furloughed about 51,000 hourly employees as it closed stores due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, it brought workers back as its sales jumped on coronavirus-driven demand for home computer equipment and game consoles.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BEST BUY CO., INC
10:39aBest Buy To Lay Off Store Workers- WSJ
RE
02/09BEST BUY : Named to Forbes' Best Large Employers List
PU
02/09BEST BUY : 10 Valentine's Day Gifts for Tech Lovers
PU
02/09ANALYSIS : Lost in the 'Gamestonks' mania - What is GameStop actually worth?
RE
02/08EV Battery Tech Up More Than 110%, Hits 52 Week Highs As Details Partnership ..
MT
02/04BEST BUY : BofA Securities Upgrades Best Buy to Buy From Neutral; Price Target i..
MT
02/01BEST BUY : Named to Fortune's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies
PU
02/01BEST BUY : This Company Makes Cases That Protect Phones and the Planet
PU
01/29BEST BUY : Video series showcases teens' big dreams
PU
01/29BEST BUY : Using exploration, collaboration to develop future leaders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 426 M - -
Net income 2021 1 825 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 30 675 M 30 675 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 122,30 $
Last Close Price 118,46 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
J. Patrick Doyle Chairman
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC18.71%30 675
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.79%4 614
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED61.29%3 724
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.92%2 626
CECONOMY-8.91%2 244
BIC CAMERA INC.4.98%2 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ