  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BEST Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEST   US08653C1062

BEST INC.

(BEST)
  Report
BEST : Thinking about buying stock in ContextLogic, Atossa Therapeutics, Marin Software, BEST, or BioNano Genomics?

06/28/2021 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for WISH, ATOS, MRIN, BEST, and BNGO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-contextlogic-atossa-therapeutics-marin-software-best-or-bionano-genomics-301321018.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
