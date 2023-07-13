Best of the Best PLC - London-based operator of weekly online raffle competitions - Globe Invest Ltd, the investment company of Teddy Sagi, now owns just over 59% of Best of the Best plus irrevocable undertakings for a further 20%, up from around 39% on June 29. Including undertakings from other shareholders, Globe Invest's takeover bid has the backing of a shade over 79% of investors. A mandatory offer to buy the remainder of the shares at 535 pence each will be open for not less than 21 days. Globe Invest now intends to ask Best of the Best to apply for the cancellation of its shares on AIM.

Current stock price: 533.45 pence

12-month change: up 11%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

