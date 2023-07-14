Best of the Best Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in operating weekly competitions to win luxury cars and other prizes online. The Company's competitions are Weekly Dream Car and Midweek Lifestyle Competitions. Both competitions offer the opportunity to win brand new cars, with the former operating via Spot the Ball and the latter via a suitably skill-based question. The winner is selected at random from all correct entries at the end of the competition. Midweek Lifestyle Competition features a more focused selection of lower-value cars, top-end motorbikes, luxury watches, holidays, top technology, and cash prizes. The Company's Dream Car competition offers a choice of approximately 200 models, combined with the ability to add up to Â£50,000 in cash with prize. The Company's bike prizes include brands, such as Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, KTM, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki.