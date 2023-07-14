Best of the Best PLC - London-based operator of weekly online raffle competitions - Globe Invest Ltd, the investment company of Teddy Sagi, posts offer document to BOTB shareholders containing details of mandatory 535 pence per share offer. Mandatory offer comes after Globe reported on Thursday it had acceptances for more than 75% of BOTB shares. Globe explains offer will remain open until August 4.
Current stock price: 533.00 pence
12-month change: up 11%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
