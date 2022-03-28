Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Best Pacific International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2111   KYG106891008

BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2111)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporate Presentation: Annual Results 2021

03/28/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Annual Results Corporate Presentation

29 March 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation") which have been prepared by Best Pacific International Holdings Limited ("Best Pacific" or the "Company" or "We" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group") do not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. They are only being furnished to you and may not be photocopied, reproduced or distributed to any other persons at any time without the prior written consent of the Company. This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of or any omission from this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunities and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, levels of activities, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation, including, amongst others: whether the Company can successfully penetrate new markets and the degree to which the Company gains traction in these new markets; the sustainability of recent growth rates; the anticipation of the growth of certain market segments; the positioning of the Company's products in those segments; the competitive environment; and general market conditions. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

Section 1

RESULTS REVIEW

Financial highlights

Change

(%)

Revenue

4,792.7

3,494.3

37.2%

Gross profit

1,111.8

843.4

31.8%

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

401.8

257.8

55.9%

Net profit

401.3

249.2

61.0%

1H2021**

FY2021

FY2020

Change

Gross profit margin

24.4%

23.2%

24.1%

-0.9% pt

Net profit margin

8.1%

8.4%

7.1%

+1.3% pts

FY2021

FY2020

Change

(HK cents)

(HK cents)

(%)

Earnings per share

38.64

24.79

55.9%

Dividend

- Interim

7.5

Nil

N/A

- Final

11.8

7.4

59.5%

- Full year

19.3

7.4

160.8%

FY2021*FY2020*

(HK$ million)

(Audited)

* FY2021 and FY2020 referred to the years ended 31 December 2021 and 2020 respectively. ** 1H2021 referred to the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Revenue - by product categories

FY2021

FY2020

Change

(HK$ million)

(% of revenue)

(HK$ million)

(% of revenue)

(%)

Elastic fabric

3,622.7

75.6%

2,661.0

76.2%

36.1%

- Sportswear and apparel

2,438.9

50.9%

1,696.0

48.6%

43.8%

- Lingerie

1,183.8

24.7%

965.0

27.6%

22.7%

Elastic webbing

1,080.2

22.5%

749.0

21.4%

44.2%

Lace

89.8

1.9%

84.3

2.4%

6.5%

Total

4,792.7

100.0%

3,494.3

100.0%

37.2%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/28CORPORATE PRESENTATION : Annual Results 2021
PU
03/15Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Gu..
CI
2021BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Raises H1 Profit 105.2% as Higher Product Sales Lift Revenue;..
MT
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Resolves to Declare an Interim Dividend for..
CI
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Gu..
CI
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Approves Election of Mr. Kuo Dah Chih, Stan..
CI
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
2021BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL : Change of independent non-executive director
PU
2021Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Announces Retirement of Sai Chun Yu as Inde..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 430 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2021 335 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 157 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 2 267 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Best Pacific International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,18 HKD
Average target price 3,70 HKD
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Tao Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yiu Sing Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yu Guang Lu Chairman
Jiang Zhi Shi Vice President-Research & Development
Ting Ting Zheng COO, Executive Director & VP-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.31%290
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.-27.35%13 378
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-21.14%2 811
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-17.13%1 742
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-38.73%1 297
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-15.60%742