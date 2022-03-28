Corporate Presentation: Annual Results 2021

2021 Annual Results Corporate Presentation

29 March 2022

Section 1

RESULTS REVIEW

Financial highlights

Change (%) Revenue 4,792.7 3,494.3 37.2% Gross profit 1,111.8 843.4 31.8% Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 401.8 257.8 55.9% Net profit 401.3 249.2 61.0% 1H2021** FY2021 FY2020 Change Gross profit margin 24.4% 23.2% 24.1% -0.9% pt Net profit margin 8.1% 8.4% 7.1% +1.3% pts FY2021 FY2020 Change (HK cents) (HK cents) (%) Earnings per share 38.64 24.79 55.9% Dividend - Interim 7.5 Nil N/A - Final 11.8 7.4 59.5% - Full year 19.3 7.4 160.8%

FY2021*FY2020*

(HK$ million) (Audited)

* FY2021 and FY2020 referred to the years ended 31 December 2021 and 2020 respectively. ** 1H2021 referred to the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Revenue - by product categories