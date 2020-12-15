Log in
BEST S A : Fourth call to submit subscription warrant documents (non-dematerialised)

12/15/2020 | 07:23am EST
Polish Financial Supervision Authority

Current Report No. 36/2020

Prepared on: 24/11/2020; 13:07

Subject:

Fourth call to submit subscription warrant documents (non-dematerialised)

Legal basis:

Other regulations

Report contents:

The Management Board of the Company operating under the business name BEST Spółka Akcyjna, having its registered office in Gdynia (Issuer, Company), in connection with Article 16 of the Act of 30 August 2019 on amending the Commercial Companies Code Act and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended) (Act), calls on the holders of the Issuer's subscription warrants to submit the subscription warrant documents to the Company's registered office for dematerialisation and registration with the National Depository for Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The subscription warrant documents must be submitted to the Company's office at ul. Łużycka 8A, 81-537 Gdynia on working days from 10:00 to 15:00. The holders will be issued a written confirmation of submission of the subscription warrant documents.

This call is the fourth call out of five required under the Act. The first call was published on 29 September 2020 in current report no. 28/2020. The second call was published on 14 October 2020 in current report no. 30/2020. The third call was published on 29 October 2020 in current report no. 34/2020.

BEST S.A.

(full name of the issuer)

BEST

Other finance (fin)

(abbreviated name of the

(sector as per GPW (Warsaw

issuer)

Stock Exchange) classification)

81-537

Gdynia

(postal code)

(city/town)

Łużycka

8A

(street)

(number)

(0-58) 76 99 299

(0-58) 76 99 226

(phone)

(fax)

best@best.com.pl

www.best.com.pl

(e-mail)

(www)

585-00-11-412

190400344

Tax ID (NIP)

Statistical No. (REGON)

SIGNATURES OF THE PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY:

Date

Given name and

Position/Function

Signature

surname

24-11-2020

Krzysztof Borusowski

President of the

Management Board

24-11-2020

Marek Kucner

Vice-President of the

Management Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEST SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 12:22:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
