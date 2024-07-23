BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LTD
(Company Registration: 199006030Z)
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
Extraordinary General Meeting
Questions & Answers
Appendix 1
No.
Questions from Shareholder
Replies
- Did the Company request for trading Chairman. We did not request for a trading halt today
halt from the Stock Exchange today?
because even if all the Resolutions put forth at today's
EGM are voted upon and carried, the Selective Capital
What is the baseline for not requesting
Reduction ("SCR") is still subject to the confirmation
for a trading halt because any
and approval of the Singapore Court and therefore this
shareholder can trade on the
SCR is not a done deal even if all the Resolutions are
Company's shares after the outcome of
passed at this EGM.
this meeting.
- There were some questions previously Chairman. The questions that you have posed are on the Offer Price, the Independent largely similar to the questions that were previously
Financial Adviser ("IFA") opinion and
asked and answered in our announcement of 12 July
why they took a discount based on the
2024,
(particularly
the
question
on
IDs'
comparable companies listed on the
recommendation).
SGX-ST
and
performing
the
computation taking EV/EBITDA of 3.04
I shall call upon the representatives from the IFA who
times as shown on Page A-50 of the
are also present here today to address your question.
Circular.
IFA from Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited.
I am looking at the absolute value of
We would not be able to comment on what other IFAs
3.04 times for this SCR price. When IFA
had done for their previous analysis, as different houses
compute the fair value range, the
have their own best practices.
discount was taken when performing
the comparison based on Stock Market
As part of our global analysis for valuation opinion for
multiples on different Stock Exchanges.
the Board, we consider comparable companies from
Rather than using Stock Exchange
exchanges in various markets. While not all trading
valuation to do a discount, you should
companies are similar, one of our methodologies is to
use a fair discount regardless of
look for potentially similar companies to Best World by
whether the company is trading on
comparing with trading companies in various
Stock Exchange A or B because they
jurisdictions. We typically would look at comparable
are in unsimilar businesses, and they
companies in Singapore. However, in Best World's
can choose to list anywhere. This is the
case, the comparable we observed are listed on
first time I come across IFA use this
exchanges in different markets. As a result, we need to
methodology of discounting based on
further highlight the liquidity and debt differences
Stock Exchange trading multiples and
between these different market exchanges. As to why
my questions are: -
certain company chooses a particular stock exchange
to list on, we are unable to comment. When determining
(a) In the opinion of the IFA and the
what is the discount or fair discount, we generally do not
independent
directors
("IDs")
look at the sector information. Instead, we look at what
recommending this SCR, whether
has been the overall trading levels of the STI, S&P and
the EV/EBITDA of 3.04 times be
various indices, take the average and then highlighting
considered low generally in a
the differences.
takeover situation?
To-date we stand by our analysis and similar responses
- The IFA has also stated the have been provided to SIAS and shareholders reasons why the discount was previously in the Company's announcement dated 12 applied, and I would like to July 2024.
understand why you are using this
methodology? Why deviate from
Chairman. The IFA report has gone through many
the method used by the previous
rounds of queries in their submission made to the SGX-
IFA and by using comparable listed
ST. All these have been carefully scrutinised by the
companies, state that it is below the
regulators as well as the professionals involved in this
mean and median and thereby not
exercise. The Board had taken on the IFA's
very fair.
recommendation based on what is generally accepted
for the valuation.
