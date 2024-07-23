Did the Company request for trading Chairman. We did not request for a trading halt today

passed at this EGM.

Company's shares after the outcome of

SCR is not a done deal even if all the Resolutions are

shareholder can trade on the

and approval of the Singapore Court and therefore this

for a trading halt because any

Reduction ("SCR") is still subject to the confirmation

What is the baseline for not requesting

EGM are voted upon and carried, the Selective Capital

because even if all the Resolutions put forth at today's

halt from the Stock Exchange today?

There were some questions previously Chairman. The questions that you have posed are on the Offer Price, the Independent largely similar to the questions that were previously

Financial Adviser ("IFA") opinion and asked and answered in our announcement of 12 July

why they took a discount based on the 2024, (particularly the question on IDs'

comparable companies listed on the recommendation).

SGX-ST and performing the

computation taking EV/EBITDA of 3.04 I shall call upon the representatives from the IFA who

times as shown on Page A-50 of the are also present here today to address your question.

Circular.

IFA from Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited.

I am looking at the absolute value of We would not be able to comment on what other IFAs

3.04 times for this SCR price. When IFA had done for their previous analysis, as different houses

compute the fair value range, the have their own best practices.

discount was taken when performing

the comparison based on Stock Market As part of our global analysis for valuation opinion for

multiples on different Stock Exchanges. the Board, we consider comparable companies from

Rather than using Stock Exchange exchanges in various markets. While not all trading

valuation to do a discount, you should companies are similar, one of our methodologies is to

use a fair discount regardless of look for potentially similar companies to Best World by

whether the company is trading on comparing with trading companies in various

Stock Exchange A or B because they jurisdictions. We typically would look at comparable

are in unsimilar businesses, and they companies in Singapore. However, in Best World's

can choose to list anywhere. This is the case, the comparable we observed are listed on

first time I come across IFA use this exchanges in different markets. As a result, we need to

methodology of discounting based on further highlight the liquidity and debt differences

Stock Exchange trading multiples and between these different market exchanges. As to why

my questions are: - certain company chooses a particular stock exchange

to list on, we are unable to comment. When determining

(a) In the opinion of the IFA and the what is the discount or fair discount, we generally do not

independent directors ("IDs") look at the sector information. Instead, we look at what

recommending this SCR, whether has been the overall trading levels of the STI, S&P and

the EV/EBITDA of 3.04 times be various indices, take the average and then highlighting

considered low generally in a the differences.

takeover situation?