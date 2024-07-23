BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LTD

(Company Registration: 199006030Z)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Extraordinary General Meeting

Questions & Answers

Appendix 1

No.

Questions from Shareholder

Replies

  • Did the Company request for trading Chairman. We did not request for a trading halt today

halt from the Stock Exchange today?

because even if all the Resolutions put forth at today's

EGM are voted upon and carried, the Selective Capital

What is the baseline for not requesting

Reduction ("SCR") is still subject to the confirmation

for a trading halt because any

and approval of the Singapore Court and therefore this

shareholder can trade on the

SCR is not a done deal even if all the Resolutions are

Company's shares after the outcome of

passed at this EGM.

this meeting.

  • There were some questions previously Chairman. The questions that you have posed are on the Offer Price, the Independent largely similar to the questions that were previously

Financial Adviser ("IFA") opinion and

asked and answered in our announcement of 12 July

why they took a discount based on the

2024,

(particularly

the

question

on

IDs'

comparable companies listed on the

recommendation).

SGX-ST

and

performing

the

computation taking EV/EBITDA of 3.04

I shall call upon the representatives from the IFA who

times as shown on Page A-50 of the

are also present here today to address your question.

Circular.

IFA from Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited.

I am looking at the absolute value of

We would not be able to comment on what other IFAs

3.04 times for this SCR price. When IFA

had done for their previous analysis, as different houses

compute the fair value range, the

have their own best practices.

discount was taken when performing

the comparison based on Stock Market

As part of our global analysis for valuation opinion for

multiples on different Stock Exchanges.

the Board, we consider comparable companies from

Rather than using Stock Exchange

exchanges in various markets. While not all trading

valuation to do a discount, you should

companies are similar, one of our methodologies is to

use a fair discount regardless of

look for potentially similar companies to Best World by

whether the company is trading on

comparing with trading companies in various

Stock Exchange A or B because they

jurisdictions. We typically would look at comparable

are in unsimilar businesses, and they

companies in Singapore. However, in Best World's

can choose to list anywhere. This is the

case, the comparable we observed are listed on

first time I come across IFA use this

exchanges in different markets. As a result, we need to

methodology of discounting based on

further highlight the liquidity and debt differences

Stock Exchange trading multiples and

between these different market exchanges. As to why

my questions are: -

certain company chooses a particular stock exchange

to list on, we are unable to comment. When determining

(a) In the opinion of the IFA and the

what is the discount or fair discount, we generally do not

independent

directors

("IDs")

look at the sector information. Instead, we look at what

recommending this SCR, whether

has been the overall trading levels of the STI, S&P and

the EV/EBITDA of 3.04 times be

various indices, take the average and then highlighting

considered low generally in a

the differences.

takeover situation?

To-date we stand by our analysis and similar responses

  1. The IFA has also stated the have been provided to SIAS and shareholders reasons why the discount was previously in the Company's announcement dated 12 applied, and I would like to July 2024.
    understand why you are using this

methodology? Why deviate from

Chairman. The IFA report has gone through many

the method used by the previous

rounds of queries in their submission made to the SGX-

IFA and by using comparable listed

ST. All these have been carefully scrutinised by the

companies, state that it is below the

regulators as well as the professionals involved in this

mean and median and thereby not

exercise. The Board had taken on the IFA's

very fair.

recommendation based on what is generally accepted

for the valuation.

