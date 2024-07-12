2 What decisions are the independent The independent directors were involved in all the key matters relating to the Exit Offer

directors involved in and what decisions that were led by the Company, including but not limited to the following:

are they not involved in.

1) Discussing the options for the Exit Offer and approving the structure;

2) Discussing the project timeline;

3) Approval of the professional parties engaged by the Company;

4) Approving the Exit Offer price and confirming that cash resources are available;

5) Reviewing and discussing the IFA report with IFA

6) Preparing the recommendation of the independent directors in respect of the Exit

Offer; and

7) Reviewing and approving of the Circular.

They were not involved in the disclosures made by the Non-Participating Shareholders,

such as their personal particulars and information relating to their concert parties.

3 Why Selective Capital Reduction? With reference to paragraph 6.2 of the Circular, the Company has explored various options

Comparison between various options. (such as a voluntary general offer and a scheme of arrangement) and determined that the

best option currently is to undertake a Selective Capital Reduction, as it:

(a) offers a higher exit offer price for Eligible Shareholders as compared to other possible

options since the Selective Capital Reduction will not involve any bank borrowings, fees

or commissions, has less if any external financing requirements,

and will incur lower professional fees and involve fewer professional parties;

(b) is an exercise that can be led and controlled by the Company instead of being

dependent on external third parties (as in the case of a voluntary general offer); and

(c) has fewer requirements to be satisfied (unlike a scheme of arrangement).

4 As mentioned in the circular, the company If at the EGM the Resolutions are passed and if the Court approves the Selective Capital

does not have the right to make Reduction, then the Company will proceed with effecting the Selective Capital Reduction

compulsory acquisition, does this mean which would mean the cancellation of all the Shares held by the Eligible Shareholders sa

that shareholders can choose not to sell ve for the Non-Participating Shareholders, and all Eligible Shareholders will receive S

and still have a stake in the privatised $2.56 for each Share, regardless of whether they voted in favour of or against the