BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Company Registration No. 199006030Z

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM")

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 24 June 2024 (the "Circular")

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 24 June 2024 and put to the meeting as ordinary and special resolutions respectively were passed by way of electronic poll by the shareholders of the Company.

A. POLL RESULTS

The breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM are set out below:

For

Against

Total number

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

of shares

of total

of total

represented

Resolution number and

number of

number of

by votes for

Number of

Number

details

votes for

votes for

and against

shares

of shares

and

and against

the relevant

against the

the

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

Ordinary Resolution 1:

The Proposed Renewal

97,830,967

95,154,517

97.26%

2,676,450

2.74%

of the Share Buyback

Mandate

Special Resolution 1:

Approval of the

Selective

97,844,267

95,164,523

97.26%

2,679,744

2.74%

Capital Reduction

Special Resolution 2:

Approval of the

Delisting

97,813,667

94,626,266

96.74%

3,187,401

3.26%

from SGX-ST

  1. DETAILS OF PERSON(S) REQUIRED TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTIONS
    The non-participating shareholders and their concert parties as set out in paragraph 2.6 on pages 10 and 11 of the Circular had abstained from voting on the Resolutions.

  1. SCRUTINEER
    Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd. was appointed as Scrutineer for the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Huang Ban Chin

Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer

19 July 2024

