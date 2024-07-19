Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
July 19, 2024 at 07:14 am EDT
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Company Registration No. 199006030Z
RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM")
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 24 June 2024 (the "Circular")
Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 24 June 2024 and put to the meeting as ordinary and special resolutions respectively were passed by way of electronic poll by the shareholders of the Company.
A. POLL RESULTS
The breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM are set out below:
Ordinary Resolution 1:
The Proposed Renewal
97,830,967
95,154,517
97.26%
2,676,450
2.74%
of the Share Buyback
Mandate
Special Resolution 1:
Approval of the
Selective
97,844,267
95,164,523
97.26%
2,679,744
2.74%
Capital Reduction
Special Resolution 2:
Approval of the
Delisting
97,813,667
94,626,266
96.74%
3,187,401
3.26%
from SGX-ST
DETAILS OF PERSON(S) REQUIRED TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTIONS
The non-participating shareholders and their concert parties as set out in paragraph 2.6 on pages 10 and 11 of the Circular had abstained from voting on the Resolutions.
SCRUTINEER
Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd. was appointed as Scrutineer for the EGM.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Huang Ban Chin
Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer
19 July 2024
Best World International Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is focused on the distribution of nutritional supplement products, personal care products and healthcare equipment. Its segment includes Direct Selling, Franchise and Others. The Direct Selling segment mainly comprises direct selling, both online and offline, for the markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Brunei and United Arab Emirates. The Franchise segment comprises sales to independent third parties who are permitted to establish and operate BWL Lifestyle Centres in the Peopleâs Republic of China and distribute the products. The Others segment comprises sales to customers at export retail price through retailers in the Myanmar and the Manufacturing/Wholesale segment comprises sales of health supplements manufactured by its Hangzhou factory to wholesalers all over the Peopleâs Republic of China.