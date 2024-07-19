BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Company Registration No. 199006030Z

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM")

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 24 June 2024 (the "Circular")

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 24 June 2024 and put to the meeting as ordinary and special resolutions respectively were passed by way of electronic poll by the shareholders of the Company.

A. POLL RESULTS

The breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM are set out below:

For Against Total number As a As a percentage percentage of shares of total of total represented Resolution number and number of number of by votes for Number of Number details votes for votes for and against shares of shares and and against the relevant against the the resolution resolution resolution (%) (%) Ordinary Resolution 1: The Proposed Renewal 97,830,967 95,154,517 97.26% 2,676,450 2.74% of the Share Buyback Mandate Special Resolution 1: Approval of the Selective 97,844,267 95,164,523 97.26% 2,679,744 2.74% Capital Reduction Special Resolution 2: Approval of the Delisting 97,813,667 94,626,266 96.74% 3,187,401 3.26% from SGX-ST

DETAILS OF PERSON(S) REQUIRED TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTIONS

The non-participating shareholders and their concert parties as set out in paragraph 2.6 on pages 10 and 11 of the Circular had abstained from voting on the Resolutions.

1