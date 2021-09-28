Best World International : Response To SGX Queries

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

RESPONSES TO SGX QUERIES IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Annual Reports and Related Documents for the year ended 31 December 2021 released on SGXNet on 15 September 2021 and the queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") received on 27 September 2021 (the "Queries") and wishes to provide further information to shareholders in relation to the queries raised.

QUERY:

Provision 2.2 of the Code of corporate governance 2018 (the "Code") states that, "Independent directors make up a majority of the Board where the Chairman is not independent".

Listing Rule 710 requires issuers to explicitly state, when deviating from the provisions prescribed in the Code, the provision from which it has varied, explain the reason for variation and provide an explanation on how the practices it had adopted are consistent with the intent of the relevant principle. We note that the Company had not complied with Provision 2.2 of the Code as independent directors do not make up a majority of the Board where the Chairman is not independent. Please clarify how the practices the Company had adopted are consistent with the intent of Principle 2 of the Code, which requires the Board to have an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background in its composition to enable it to make decisions in the best interests of the Company.

RESPONSE:

Whilst independent directors do not make up a majority of the Board, the culture practiced by the Board is to always have a Group consensus on major decisions before moving forward.

Even without majority representation, any issue highlighted by any director is always looked into and properly addressed in a satisfactory manner. Being leaders in their own field, our independent directors all exercise independent thought and have no difficulty speaking out and articulating their opinion on proposals or asking for more in-depth assessment to be performed before a decision is made as a whole, in their role to assist in the development of proposals on strategy by constructively challenging management and reviewing the performance of management.

The Board is of the view that the practices it had adopted are consistent with the intent of Principle 2 which requires the Board to have an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background in its composition to enable it to make decisions in the best interests of the Company is met and the independent directors have demonstrated high commitment in their role as directors and have always worked towards a good balance of power and authority and good corporate governance.

In addition, the Board has a lead independent director, Mr Lee Sen Choon to provide leadership in situations where the Chairman is conflicted, and especially when the Chairman is not independent. The Lead Independent Director is also available to address shareholders' concerns when contact through the normal channels of the Chairman, the CEO, or Management (including the Group Chief Financial Officer, or equivalent) has failed to provide a satisfactory resolution or when such contact is inappropriate or inadequate.

Nevertheless, the NC will endeavour to comply with Provision 2.2 by continuing to assess the Board composition from time to time and make appropriate recommendations to the Board.

