Best World International : Update On Defamation Suit Against Bonitas Research And Its Founder

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Company Registration No. 199006030Z
UPDATE ON DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST BONITAS RESEARCH AND ITS FOUNDER
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the defamation proceedings commenced by the Company and its co-founders, Mdm. Dora Hoan Beng Mui and Mdm. Doreen Tan Nee Moi (together, the "Founders") against Bonitas Research and its founder (together, the "Defendants") in the High Court of Singapore (the "Suit").
The Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company that the writ of summons in respect of the Suit (the "Writ") has expired and the Company and the Founders have decided not to renew the Writ and will not continue with the Suit against the Defendants in order to focus management time and resources on the measures necessary for the Company to resume trading and the growth of the Group's business.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Huang Ban Chin
Director and Chief Operating Officer
1 October 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Best World International Limited published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:09:06 UTC