Best World International : Updates On Future Plans Of The Company

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 199006030Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATE ON FUTURE PLANS OF THE COMPANY

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Further to the announcement titled "Update on Future Plans of the Company" dated 11

November 2021 ("11 November 2021 Update") and SGX RegCo's Regulatory Announcement dated 23 July 2020 ("23 July 2020 Regulatory Announcement"), the Board of Directors (the

"Directors" or the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide the following update:

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the 11 November 2021 Update and/or the 23 July 2020 Regulatory Announcement.

2. STATUS OF COMPANY