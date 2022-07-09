Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Best World International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGN   SG1DG3000004

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CGN)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:13 2019-05-09 am EDT
1.360 SGD   -16.05%
11:44aBEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Updates On Future Plans Of The Company
PU
07/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
PU
07/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Best World International : Updates On Future Plans Of The Company

07/09/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 199006030Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATE ON FUTURE PLANS OF THE COMPANY

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Further to the announcement titled "Update on Future Plans of the Company" dated 11

November 2021 ("11 November 2021 Update") and SGX RegCo's Regulatory Announcement dated 23 July 2020 ("23 July 2020 Regulatory Announcement"), the Board of Directors (the

"Directors" or the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide the following update:

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the 11 November 2021 Update and/or the 23 July 2020 Regulatory Announcement.

2. STATUS OF COMPANY

  1. In the 11 November 2021 Update, the Company announced, amongst others, that as an interim measure while trading remains suspended and while the Company explores options for a delisting, the Company was concurrently seeking ways to provide shareholders with certain liquidity/cash value for their shares in the Company, including by way of an off-market share buyback scheme.
  2. With the support of the shareholders, the Company has since successfully completed two equal access off-market share buyback exercises, both of which were over-subscribed. These exercises achieved the objective of providing shareholders with a certain level of liquidity and cash value for their shares in the Company.
  3. On 16 June 2022, the Company received an improved audit opinion from its independent auditor for its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. As a result of the improved audit opinion, the Company is of the view that there is clarity on the financial statements of the Company.
  4. In addition, with the Company's implementation of all recommendations made by the Independent accountant in the Independent Review report, and the legal opinions and updates from Merits and Tree (Beijing) Law Office and Dentons Beijing Office highlighting that non- compliance risks of the Group's business model in China with regards to direct selling and ChuanXiao laws as being remote, the Company is of view that the concerns raised by SGX RegCo in its 23 July 2020 Regulatory Announcement, could be satisfactorily addressed.
  5. In view of the above developments, the Company has deliberated and will commence to prepare a resumption proposal to be submitted to SGX RegCo. The Company will provide further updates to shareholders in the event of any material development pertaining to the resumption proposal.

1

3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors (including those who have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

4. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

  1. Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bankers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.
  2. Shareholders are further advised that this announcement serves as only an update to shareholders and does not constitute an offer.

By Order of the Board

Huang Ban Chin

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director

9 July 2022

2

Disclaimer

Best World International Limited published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 15:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
11:44aBEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Updates On Future Plans Of The Company
PU
07/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
PU
07/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accou..
PU
06/17Best World International's Share Buyback Receives 'Positive Response'
MT
06/16BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Results Of Equal Access Share Buyback Offer
PU
06/09BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Close Of Equal Access Share Buyback Offer
PU
05/12Best World International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/27Best World International to Repurchase Nearly 49 Million Shares
MT
04/26BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Off-Market Equal Access Share Buyback Offer
PU
04/26Best World International Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 48,969,010 shares..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 549 M - -
Net income 2020 135 M - -
Net cash 2020 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 740 M 549 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Best World International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Beng Mui Hoan Co-Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Nee Moi Tan Co-Chairman & President
Sugiharto Husin Senior Group Manager-Information Systems
Ban Chin Huang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sen Choon Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-48.29%551
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.35%347 946
UNILEVER PLC-2.57%117 599
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-32.07%89 866
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.77%73 995
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.89%65 653