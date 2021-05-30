Best World International : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Log in
1

Sustainability Report

2020

3

Content

05

Board Statement

06

About Best World

07

The Report

08

Stakeholder Engagement

10

Materiality Assessment

12

Sustainability Governance

12

- Business Ethics

12

- Components of Our Anti-Corruption Framework

13

- Communicating Key Business Ethics Effectively

14

- Keeping Guidance Handy

14

- Responsible Business Practices

15

Our People

15

- Profile of Our Workforce

16

- Employees and Distributors Training and Advancement

19

Our Products

19

- Intellectual Property Protection and Counterfeit Products

19

- Intellectual Property Management System

21

- Intellectual Property Awareness

22

- Infringement and Counterfeit Management

23

- Responsible Labelling/Advertising

4

25 Our Customers

25 - Consumer Health and Safety

26 - Collaboration with Industry Professionals

27 - Consumer Satisfaction

28 - Rallying Behind Community Inititatives

29 Environmental Initiatives

29 - Waste Disposal Management

30 - Production Line Setup at Tai Seng

31 - Construction of Our Tuas Manufacturing Facility

32 - Electronic Waste Disposal

32 - Going Paperless and Transiting to Digital Invoices

33 - Environmental Considerations in Our Corporate Office

34 - Packaging Management

35 GRI Content Index

5

Board Statement

At Best World International Limited

(the "Company" or Best World"), The Board of Directors (the "Board") believes that to fulfil our commitment to provide our stakeholders with long term value, sustainability needs

to be ingrained in our business model. Since inception, Best World has always focused on our products, our customers and our people, while practicing good strong corporate governance and minimizing our impact on the environment.

The Board's primary focus with respect to

Sustainability Reporting are:

  1. Considering sustainability issues including environmental and social factors in the formulation of the Group's strategies;
  2. Overseeing the identification, monitoring and management of key Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics; and
  3. Determining the Company's values and standards including ethical standards

The Board will continue to work with the management to implement, monitor and report on our sustainability efforts for the long-term success of the Group. As we continue to build on our sustainability efforts, we look forward to establishing stronger ties with our stakeholders and growing along with our community at large.

6

7

About Best World

The Report

Best World International is a Singapore headquartered company which specializes in the development and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products.

After listing on the Singapore Exchange in July 2004, Best World has grown in strides to become a key regional player, having entered into 17 markets in Asia, Middle East, Oceania, North America and Europe. We also manufacture and distribute the Aurigen line of supplements in China through drugstores across China.

Best World is a member of the Direct Selling Association of Singapore, the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the World Federation of Direct Selling and most of our BWL subsidiaries are members of the direct selling association in the market they operate.

Our Vision

"To be global leading health and wellness company dedicated to creating products that enhance the lives of our customers."

Our Mission

The Preferred Choice for Customers

We strive to provide health and wellness products of the highest quality and maintain our competitive edge through continuous product innovation, embracing advanced Research and Development ("R&D") technology, safeguarding our customer-focused values.

The Premier Choice for Distributors

We will expand our distribution network globally and establish an entrepreneurial platform which offers a unique financially rewarding program for any individual to pursue their financial freedom with Best World.

The Best Choice for Partnership

We are committed to developing a positive, harmonious and respectable working community and our continual investment in their development will keep our distributors and staff motivated, improving productivity and efficiency, thereby maximizing our shareholders' value.

Best World International Limited is pleased to present our fourth Sustainability Report.

The year of 2020 was truly unchartered waters, fraught with uncertainties due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As it is with the circumstances, we had more efforts on the social aspect of ESG this year. The report continues to be based on the existing scope, comprising Singapore and Taiwan operations including activities relating to our Tuas manufacturing facilities. We will work towards expanding the reporting scope to include more entities of the Group in future.

This report covers the Financial Year 2020 ("FY2020") from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, with Financial Year 2019 ("FY2019") from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 as the year of comparison.

Our report has been drafted in accordance with the internationally recognised framework, Global Reporting Initiatives ('GRI') Standards - Core option, and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') Mainboard Listing Rule 711(B).

No external assurance was sought for this report. We will consider doing so for future reports.

Moving forward, Best World shall continue to strengthen our sustainability efforts and report on the related non-financial metrics annually.

For any queries in relation to our report or any feedback on our sustainability practices, please feel free to contact:

Mr. Lin Jiayi

Risk & Compliance Manager +65 6302 5016 jiayi@bestworld.com.sg

8

9

Stakeholder Engagement

Our organisation is actively engaged with our stakeholders in a bid to identify and prioritise the matters important to them.

Stakeholder

Objectives/Expectations

Stakeholders' Key Concerns

Methods and Frequency of Engagement

Best World's Efforts and Responses

Groups

of Stakeholder

Shareholders

Obtain information needed

• Transparency, timely information on company's progress,

Analyst Briefing (semi-annually) Share Investor Forum

• Strive to maximise profitability and return on investment

/Investors

to make sound decisions

status and profitability

Share Investor Forum

• Uphold high standards of corporate governance

• Stable financial performance and prudent capital management

personnel & engage an IR consultant

transparency and disclosure as well as long-term

• Business continuity

Investor Relations"IR")(

sustainable growth of business

Attend Regional Investor Relations Non-Deal Roadshows"NDRs")(

Employees

Positive and safe working

• Conducive and comfortable working environment

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

• We adopt and implement Human Resource"HR")(

Town hall meeting & staff appreciation dinner (annual)

environment, fair

• Competitive rewards and recognition

Team bonding fund for department/inter-department bonding

policies that are in line with our business goal and review

remunerations and career

• Opportunities for career advancement

activities (annual)

them from time to time

development and progression

• Adequate training and development

Staff outing with participation from family members (annual)

• We encourage work-life balance and reward employees

based on specific and measurable targets

Birthday lunch to celebrate employees'birthday (monthly)

Distributors,

Distributors & Members

Distributors & Members

Grievance handling/ Whistleblowing mechanism

• Continuous product innovation and development,

Trainings (weekly)

Members &

• Maximise sales and foster a

• Regular and reliable support (to sustain and grow their sales

Meetings (daily)

regular distributor training sessions

Customers

positive long-term

& networks), product effectiveness and efficiency

• Maintain ISO9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

relationship with Best World

BWL Mobile application & Online Shop

System requirements for our product development.

Customers

Customers

Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Wechat, RED 小红书,

• Sharing of beauty, health and product knowledge to all

BWL distributors, members and customers using social

• Receive products that meet

• Reliable, clear and comprehensive product labelling and

Weibo and Line

media.

their needs at a competitive

effectiveness of the products

Annual Convention

• E-commerce platform (mobile applications)

price and conveniently

• Service and health advisories (if necessary) received especially

Direct contact with our Marketing staff

• Annual convention held to recognise distributors'efforts

pertains to instructions on proper application and use of the

and offer an opportunity to connect all distributors and

Government &

Implement and enforce

products

Implement and enforce standards and regulatory requirements

members from all over the world

• Adhere to laws and regulations, prompt reporting

• Commitment to comply with all applicable laws and

Regulator

standards and regulatory

regulations, constant review of our operating procedures

Communities

requirement

• Meaningful support towards communities

Sponsor of The World Learner Student Exchange Scholarship

& update them when necessary.

Ensure that organisations

• Please refer our Annual Report for details.

have a positive impact on the

(annual)

Trade

community at large

• Support in addressing any issues faced by industry

• Being an active member of the World Federation of Direct

Protect the interests of

Participation in association meetings, dialogues and forums

associations

businesses in the industry

• Compliance with terms and conditions of prevailing

Selling Association

Suppliers

Maintain ethical, economically

Supplier visits and audit

• Established an active member of the World Federation of

viable and sustainable

purchasing policies and procedures, while maintaining ethical

Direct Selling Association.

business relationships with

standards

Meetings

• Ethical business practices and contractual obligations.

business partners

• Stable, long-term business relations

Email correspondences

• Encourage main supplier to embark on sustainability

journey

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Best World International Limited published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
