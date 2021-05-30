Best World International : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Our organisation is actively engaged with our stakeholders in a bid to identify and prioritise the matters important to them.
Stakeholder
Objectives/Expectations
Stakeholders' Key Concerns
Methods and Frequency of Engagement
Best World's Efforts and Responses
Groups
of Stakeholder
Shareholders
Obtain information needed
• Transparency, timely information on company's progress,
Analyst Briefing (semi-annually) Share Investor Forum
• Strive to maximise profitability and return on investment
/Investors
to make sound decisions
status and profitability
Share Investor Forum
• Uphold high standards of corporate governance
• Stable financial performance and prudent capital management
personnel & engage an IR consultant
transparency and disclosure as well as long-term
|
• Business continuity
Investor Relations
sustainable growth of business
|
Attend Regional Investor Relations Non-Deal Roadshows
|
Employees
|
Positive and safe working
|
• Conducive and comfortable working environment
|
Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|
• We adopt and implement Human Resource
|
Town hall meeting & staff appreciation dinner (annual)
|
environment, fair
|
• Competitive rewards and recognition
|
Team bonding fund for department/inter-department bonding
|
policies that are in line with our business goal and review
|
remunerations and career
|
• Opportunities for career advancement
|
activities (annual)
|
them from time to time
|
development and progression
|
• Adequate training and development
|
Staff outing with participation from family members (annual)
|
• We encourage work-life balance and reward employees
|
|
based on specific and measurable targets
|
|
Birthday lunch to celebrate employees'birthday (monthly)
|
Distributors,
|
Distributors & Members
|
Distributors & Members
|
Grievance handling/ Whistleblowing mechanism
|
• Continuous product innovation and development,
|
Trainings (weekly)
|
Members &
|
• Maximise sales and foster a
|
• Regular and reliable support (to sustain and grow their sales
|
Meetings (daily)
|
regular distributor training sessions
|
Customers
|
positive long-term
|
& networks), product effectiveness and efficiency
|
• Maintain ISO9001:2015 Quality Management Certification
|
relationship with Best World
|
BWL Mobile application & Online Shop
|
System requirements for our product development.
|
Customers
|
Customers
|
Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Wechat, RED 小红书,
|
• Sharing of beauty, health and product knowledge to all
|
BWL distributors, members and customers using social
|
|
• Receive products that meet
|
• Reliable, clear and comprehensive product labelling and
|
Weibo and Line
|
media.
|
their needs at a competitive
|
effectiveness of the products
|
Annual Convention
|
• E-commerce platform (mobile applications)
|
price and conveniently
|
• Service and health advisories (if necessary) received especially
|
Direct contact with our Marketing staff
|
• Annual convention held to recognise distributors'efforts
|
pertains to instructions on proper application and use of the
|
and offer an opportunity to connect all distributors and
|
Government &
|
Implement and enforce
|
products
|
Implement and enforce standards and regulatory requirements
|
members from all over the world
|
• Adhere to laws and regulations, prompt reporting
|
• Commitment to comply with all applicable laws and
|
Regulator
|
standards and regulatory
|
regulations, constant review of our operating procedures
|
Communities
|
requirement
|
• Meaningful support towards communities
|
Sponsor of The World Learner Student Exchange Scholarship
|
& update them when necessary.
|
Ensure that organisations
|
• Please refer our Annual Report for details.
|
have a positive impact on the
|
(annual)
|
Trade
|
community at large
|
• Support in addressing any issues faced by industry
|
• Being an active member of the World Federation of Direct
|
Protect the interests of
|
Participation in association meetings, dialogues and forums
|
associations
|
businesses in the industry
|
• Compliance with terms and conditions of prevailing
|
Selling Association
|
Suppliers
|
Maintain ethical, economically
|
Supplier visits and audit
|
• Established an active member of the World Federation of
|
viable and sustainable
|
purchasing policies and procedures, while maintaining ethical
|
Direct Selling Association.
|
business relationships with
|
standards
|
Meetings
|
• Ethical business practices and contractual obligations.
|
business partners
|
• Stable, long-term business relations
|
Email correspondences
|
• Encourage main supplier to embark on sustainability
|
journey