Best World International : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Board Statement

At Best World International Limited

(the "Company" or Best World"), The Board of Directors (the "Board") believes that to fulfil our commitment to provide our stakeholders with long term value, sustainability needs

to be ingrained in our business model. Since inception, Best World has always focused on our products, our customers and our people, while practicing good strong corporate governance and minimizing our impact on the environment.

The Board's primary focus with respect to

Sustainability Reporting are:

Considering sustainability issues including environmental and social factors in the formulation of the Group's strategies; Overseeing the identification, monitoring and management of key Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics; and Determining the Company's values and standards including ethical standards

The Board will continue to work with the management to implement, monitor and report on our sustainability efforts for the long-term success of the Group. As we continue to build on our sustainability efforts, we look forward to establishing stronger ties with our stakeholders and growing along with our community at large.