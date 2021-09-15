Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Auditor's Comments Of Accounts

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

DISCLAIMER OF OPINION BY INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Disclaimer of Opinion

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company's independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, has issued a disclaimer of opinion (the "Disclaimer of Opinion") in its Independent Auditor's Report dated 15 September 2021 (the "Independent Auditor's Report") in relation to the Group's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020") (the "Financial Statements").

The Disclaimer of Opinion covers the matters disclosed in Note 2.1 to the Financial Statements. These matters relate to the findings of PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Independent Accountant") in its final report dated 23 July 2020 (the "Final Report") issued further to its independent review of the Export Model and the Franchise Model adopted by the Group in China (the "Independent Review")1. The Company released an announcement on the key findings of the Independent Review and management's responses, together with an executive summary of the Final Report, on 23 July 2020.

A copy of the Independent Auditor's Report and an extract of Note 2.1 to the Financial Statements are attached to this announcement. Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") are advised to read this announcement in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report for FY2020, which will be released on SGXNET and despatched (or disseminated in accordance with applicable laws or regulations) to Shareholders in due course.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Disclaimer of Opinion does not raise any audit issues which may give rise to material uncertainty on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Trading Suspension

Shareholders are reminded that the trading suspension of the Company's shares will only be lifted subject to the Company addressing the concerns in the regulatory announcement made by Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on 23 July 2020.

On 8 November 2020, the Company announced that it had submitted a resumption proposal (the "Resumption Proposal") to SGX RegCo, which sought to address concerns in relation to the (a) Independent Accountant's observations and recommendations, (b) legality of the Company's sales and distribution model in China, and (c) lack of clarity in the Company's financial position. The Company provided Shareholders with an update on the status of the Resumption Proposal on 10 December 2020.