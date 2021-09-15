Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Company Registration No. 199006030Z
DISCLAIMER OF OPINION BY INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Disclaimer of Opinion
Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company's independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, has issued a disclaimer of opinion (the "Disclaimer of Opinion") in its Independent Auditor's Report dated 15 September 2021 (the "Independent Auditor's Report") in relation to the Group's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020") (the "Financial Statements").
The Disclaimer of Opinion covers the matters disclosed in Note 2.1 to the Financial Statements. These matters relate to the findings of PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Independent Accountant") in its final report dated 23 July 2020 (the "Final Report") issued further to its independent review of the Export Model and the Franchise Model adopted by the Group in China (the "Independent Review")1. The Company released an announcement on the key findings of the Independent Review and management's responses, together with an executive summary of the Final Report, on 23 July 2020.
A copy of the Independent Auditor's Report and an extract of Note 2.1 to the Financial Statements are attached to this announcement. Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") are advised to read this announcement in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report for FY2020, which will be released on SGXNET and despatched (or disseminated in accordance with applicable laws or regulations) to Shareholders in due course.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Disclaimer of Opinion does not raise any audit issues which may give rise to material uncertainty on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.
Trading Suspension
Shareholders are reminded that the trading suspension of the Company's shares will only be lifted subject to the Company addressing the concerns in the regulatory announcement made by Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on 23 July 2020.
On 8 November 2020, the Company announced that it had submitted a resumption proposal (the "Resumption Proposal") to SGX RegCo, which sought to address concerns in relation to the (a) Independent Accountant's observations and recommendations, (b) legality of the Company's sales and distribution model in China, and (c) lack of clarity in the Company's financial position. The Company provided Shareholders with an update on the status of the Resumption Proposal on 10 December 2020.
Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 23 February 2019, 19 March 2019, 15 July 2019, 12 December 2019, 14 February 2020, 22 March 2020 and 23 July 2020 for further details of the Independent Review.
On 16 March 2021, the Company announced that, following consultation with SGX RegCo, it believes that the suspension of the trading of the Company's shares will continue until the Group is able to make progress on its transition to a direct selling model in China, as SGX RegCo continues to have some regulatory concerns on the Group's current sales and distribution model in China, which the Company has been seeking to address.
Further to the above update, there have not been any material developments on the efforts undertaken to allow the Company's shares to resume trading of which Shareholders should take note. The Board will make further announcement(s) as and when there are any material developments on this matter.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Huang Ban Chin
Director and Chief Operating Officer
15 September 2021
Independent Auditor's Report
For the financial year ended 31 December 2020
Independent auditor's report to the members of Best World International Limited
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Disclaimer of opinion
We were engaged to audit the financial statements of Best World International Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), which comprise the statements of financial position of the Group and Company as at 31 December 2020, the statements of changes in equity of the Group and the Company and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated cash flow statement of the Group for the financial year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
We do not express an opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Group, and the statement of financial position and the statement of changes in equity of the Company. Due to the significance of the matters described in the Basis for disclaimer of opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.
Basis for disclaimer of opinion
We have not been able to obtain sufficient audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion in respect of the following areas:
Business model in China
As disclosed in Note 2.1(d) to the financial statements, the legal advice obtained by the Group in prior year indicated potential risk areas relating to the Group's franchise business model in China, including those of the transitional arrangement as disclosed in Note 2.1(b) where, up to 30 June 2019, the Group recorded sales revenue in China based on tax invoices issued to its franchisees, which average approximately 80% of the sales value of the goods to these franchisees under the franchise model. While the updated legal advice in 2021 indicates that the changes in the Group's operations in 2021 reduced the risk of violation of the relevant legal provisions under the Chinese law, the legal advice did not clearly conclude that the Group's franchise business model is in compliance with the requirements of China laws and regulations. Although the Group has obtained a separate legal opinion in 2021 from another firm, the matters stated in that legal opinion are not relevant to the audit of the current financial year as they had been prepared in respect of changes to the Group's operations in 2021.
The basis of taxation applicable to the Group's operations in China in current and prior years is dependent on the determination of how the business model is evaluated by the relevant authorities in China. Due to the uncertain evaluation surrounding the nature of the business model, we are unable to determine whether there are any legal and tax implications in China in respect of the Group's business operations, and whether any adjustments or disclosures are required to the current and prior year financial statements.
Basis for disclaimer of opinion (cont'd)
Relationship with the Group's import agents and marketing agent
As disclosed in Note 2.1(c) to the financial statements, as noted in prior years, notwithstanding that the Group does not hold any beneficial equity interest in these entities, the Group in the past was substantially involved in the daily operations and exercised certain degree of management oversight and control over the financial affairs of its import agent and marketing agent. The Group management had represented that none of these entities are related to the Group and that the Group had justifiable commercial rationale for playing such roles in the entities. The Group's active involvement in the operating and financial matters of these entities raise questions on the commercial substance of the arrangement between the Group and its import and marketing agents.
As in the previous financial year, we have not been able to obtain sufficient audit evidence to establish the business rationale for these arrangements or the exact nature of the relationship between the Group, its import agents and marketing agent. Due to a lack of evidence available to us, we are unable to consider all the relevant facts and circumstances to assess if the entities are related to the Group or whether their financial results should be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current and prior financial years. We are also unable to determine whether these arrangements are in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations or if there will be any consequential impact to the financial statements.
Classification of payments to promotional companies
As disclosed in Note 2.1(b) to the financial statements, from 1 July 2019, the Group engaged third party promotional companies to assist in the payment of commission to sales representatives, amongst other services. The payments by the Group to the promotional companies comprise commission payments to sales representatives and service fee for services rendered by these promotional companies to the Group. The entire service fee of $13,339,000 (RMB 66,704,000) for the financial year was classified as marketing fees in the profit or loss.
We understand from management that the service fee paid to the promotional companies also include other payments to sales representatives. Due to the lack of documentary evidence available to us, we were unable to ascertain the breakdown between other payments to sales representatives and the service fee retained by the external promotional companies for services rendered by them. Other payments to sales representatives could fall as consideration payable to customers under SFRS(I) 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and is to be recorded against revenue instead of operating expenses. Accordingly, we are unable to determine if revenue and the related expenses are appropriately classified, presented and disclosed in the income statement.
In view of the matters set out in the preceding paragraphs, we are unable to determine the completeness and accuracy of the financial statements, nor are we able to quantify the extent of further adjustments or disclosures that might be necessary to the financial statements of the Group and the balance sheet and statement of changes in equity of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 and prior year.
The audit opinion on the financial statements of the Group and Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 were disclaimed for similar reasons.
Responsibilities of management and directors for the financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SFRS(I), and for devising and maintaining a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide a reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition; and transactions are properly authorised and that they are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of true and fair financial statements and to maintain accountability of assets.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The directors' responsibilities include overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the financial statements in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditor's report. However, because of the matters described in the Basis for disclaimer of opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (the "ACRA") Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for Public Accountants and Accounting Entities (the "ACRA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Singapore, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ACRA Code.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
In our opinion, in view of the significance of the matters referred to in the Basis for disclaimer of opinion section of our report, we do not express an opinion on whether the accounting and other records required by the Act to be kept by the Company and by those subsidiary corporations incorporated in Singapore of which we are the auditors have been properly kept in accordance with the provisions of the Act.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Ang Chuen Beng.
Ernst & Young LLP
Public Accountants and
Chartered Accountants
Singapore
15 September 2021
