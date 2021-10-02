Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the "Company" or "BWIL") (Company Registration No. 199006030Z) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PLACE : Via "Live" webcast DATE : Thursday, 30 September 2021 TIME : 10.00 am PRESENT : Dr. Dora Hoan (Co-Chairman, Group CEO/ Managing Director) Dr. Doreen Tan (Co-Chairman, President); Mr. Huang Ban Chin (Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer) Mr. Lee Sen Choon (Chairman of Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director); In Attendance: Ms. Koh Hui, Senior Group Financial Controller Joined Meeting Virtually Mr. Adrian Chan (Chairman of Remuneration Committee) Mr. Chester Fong (Chairman of Nominating Committee) ATTENDANCE : As set out in the attendance records maintained by the Company. (Due to the restriction on the use of personal data pursuant to the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Act 2012, the names of the shareholders present at the meeting will not be published in these minutes.) CHAIRMAN : Mr. Huang Ban Chin (Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer) CHAIRMAN The Board has appointed Mr. Huang Ban Chin, the Executive Director of the Company, as Chairman of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Chairman welcomed Shareholders to the Live Webcast AGM. He apologised for the delayed Annual General Meeting for FY2020 as additional time was required for the auditors to finalise their audit. Due to the limit on the number of attendees imposed by the authorities, the other Directors namely Mr. Adrian Chan and Mr. Chester Fong who joined the meeting virtually and reported their attendance electronically. QUORUM As the Company Secretary has advised that a quorum was present in accordance with the Covid- 19 Alternative Arrangements for Meetings Order, the Chairman declared the meeting open at 10.02 a.m.

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 30 September 2021 Page 2 of 10 OPENING ADDRESS The Chairman introduced the Directors and Senior Group Financial Controller who were physically present in this Meeting as well as those directors who joined the meeting virtually: Dr. Dora Hoan (Co-Chairman, Group CEO/ Managing Director);

(Co-Chairman, Group CEO/ Managing Director); Dr. Doreen Tan (Co-Chairman, President);

(Co-Chairman, President); Mr. Lee Sen Choon (Chairman of Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director);

Mr. Adrian Chan (Chairman of Remuneration Committee);

Mr Chester Fong (Chairman of Nominating Committee); and

Ms. Koh Hui, Senior Group Financial Controller QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS The relevant questions received from shareholders have been substantially answered especially with regards to the steps that need to be taken by the Group in order to transit to direct selling in China. It will be posted on the SGXNET and the Company's corporate website on the same day. Should shareholders have further questions, they were invited to send in their questions via electronic mail to IR@Bestworld.com.sg The Chairman took the opportunity to provide shareholders with an explanation on the following 2 relevant areas which may be of interest to shareholders: - Firstly, the continued US-China tensions, including sweeping crackdowns in unrelated sectors, drastic policy changes and on-off lockdowns due to COVID-19 cases, these are just a few of the many uncertainties faced in our largest market of China. Sudden changes in policy or regulation may possibly have wide-ranging implications for the Group's business in China.

Presently, these policies changes do not have any significant impact on medium-size companies like BWL China. At the same time, BWL China had and will continue to rely on our China legal advisors to advise us on legal and regulatory issues concerning the business and work closely with relevant local authorities to ensure that we are in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

On the contrary, markets that were seemingly well controlled previously are also affected by the pandemic. The lockdowns, lifestyle restrictions, travel bans etc., in relation to these secondary infections have and will continue to impact consumer sentiments in a negative way.

We expect in the coming months, delayed orders from the Group's contract manufacturers and vendors is inevitable as a result of factory closure from the lockdowns.

All these present strong challenges to the Group's plan in maintaining business growth.

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 30 September 2021 Page 3 of 10 In conclusion, management maintains a very cautious outlook in terms of its performance moving forward. NOTICE The Notice convening the meeting was taken as read. POLL VOTING All resolutions at the Live Webcast AGM were voted by poll pursuant to the Company's Constitution and Listing Rule 730A(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The poll voting procedures complied with the COVID-19 Alternative Arrangements for Meetings Order and as outlined in the Important Notice to Shareholders Announcement, the poll votes have been collected and the results were presented in the AGM Webcast The Company has appointed Trusted Services Pte. Ltd. as polling agent and Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services as Scrutineer for purpose of the poll voting. The proxies lodged have been checked by the polling agent and scrutineer. CHAIRMAN APPOINTED AS PROXY The Chairman of the AGM has been appointed as proxy by all shareholders in accordance with the COVID-19 Alternative Arrangements for Meetings Order. BUSINESS OF AGM The Chairman proceeded with the formal business of the Live Webcast AGM. All the resolutions and poll voting results were presented during the Live Webcast AGM. ORDINARY BUSINESS: RESOLUTION 1 - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR'S REPORT Resolution 1 as follows was taken as read:- "That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Directors' Statement and Auditors' Report be received and adopted." The Shareholders have cast their votes and with the voting results as shown below, the Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 1 was carried by majority:- For Against Total number of As a As a shares percentage of percentage of represented by total number total number votes for and of votes for of votes for against the and against and against Ordinary relevant Number of the resolution Number of the resolution Resolution resolution Shares (%) Shares (%) 1 378,710,789 327,604,262 86.51% 51,106,527 13.49%

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 30 September 2021 Page 4 of 10 RESOLUTION 2 - DIRECTORS' FEES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Board had recommended the payment of the payment of Directors' fees of S$242,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Resolution 2 as follows was taken as read:- "That the payment of Directors' fees of S$242,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be approved." The meeting was informed that all Directors who are entitled to the Directors' fees have accordingly abstained from voting on Resolution 2. The Shareholders have cast their votes and with the voting results as shown below, the Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 2 was carried by majority: - Total number of For Against shares As a As a represented by percentage of percentage of votes for and total number of total number of against the votes for and votes for and Ordinary relevant Number of against the Number against the Resolution resolution Shares resolution (%) of Shares resolution (%) 2 379,913,489 379,876,664 99.99% 36,825 0.01% RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF MR. HUANG BAN CHIN AS DIRECTOR Article 93 of the Constitution of the Company provides for one-third of the Directors to retire by rotation at every Annual General Meeting. It was noted that the Directors who were to retire pursuant to Article 93 of the Company's Constitution were Mr. Huang Ban Chin and Mr. Lee Sen Choon. Mr. Huang Ban Chin who was retiring under Article 93 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible for re-election, had consented to continue in office. Resolution 3 as follows was taken as read:- "That Mr. Huang Ban Chin retiring under Article 93 of the Company's Constitution be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." The Shareholders have cast their votes and with the voting results as shown below, the Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 3 was carried by majority:- Total number of For Against shares As a As a represented by percentage of percentage of votes for and total number of total number of against the votes for and votes for and Ordinary relevant Number of against the Number against the Resolution resolution Shares resolution (%) of Shares resolution (%) 3 356,613,489 354,347,063 99.36% 2,266,426 0.64%

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 30 September 2021 Page 5 of 10 RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF MR. LEE SEN CHOON AS DIRECTOR Mr. Lee Sen Choon who was retiring under Article 93 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible for re-election, had consented to continue in office. Resolution 4 as follows was taken as read:- "That Mr. Lee Sen Choon retiring under Article 93 of the Company's Constitution be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." The Shareholders have cast their votes and with the voting results as shown below, the Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 4 was carried by majority:- Total number of For Against shares As a As a represented by percentage of percentage of votes for and total number of total number of against the votes for and votes for and Ordinary relevant Number of against the Number of against the Resolution resolution Shares resolution (%) Shares resolution (%) 4 379,913,489 337,157,462 88.75% 42,756,027 11.25% RESOLUTION 5 - RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS The retiring auditors, Messrs Ernst & Young LLP, had expressed their willingness to continue in office. Resolution 5 as follows was taken as read:- "That Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed Auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors." The Shareholders have cast their votes and with the voting results as shown below, the Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 5 was carried by majority:- Total number of For Against shares As a As a represented by percentage of percentage of votes for and total number of total number of against the votes for and votes for and Ordinary relevant Number of against the Number of against the Resolution resolution Shares resolution (%) Shares resolution (%) 5 379,913,489 379,837,964 99.98% 75,525 0.02% SPECIAL BUSINESS RESOLUTION 6 - AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES PURSUANT TO THE SHARE ISSUE MANDATE Resolution 6 as follows was taken as read:- "That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 (the "Act"), and the Listing Manual

