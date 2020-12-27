Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Best World International Limited    CGN   SG1DG3000004

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Application For Further Extension Of Time To Comply With Rule 707(1) Of The Listing Manual

12/27/2020 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Company Registration No. 199006030Z

APPLICATION FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO COMPLY WITH RULE 707(1) OF THE LISTING MANUAL TO HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated:

  1. 23 February 2019, 19 March 2019, 15 July 2019, 12 December 2019, 14 February 2020, 22 March 2020 and 23 July 2020 relating to the independent review of the Export Model and the Franchise Model adopted by the Group in China (the "Independent Review") and the final report issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte Ltd (the "Independent Accountant") setting out its findings of the Independent Review (the "Report");
  2. 14 February 2020, 3 March 2020 and 14 September 2020 relating to the Company's application to SGX RegCo for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") by 31 December 2020;
  3. 3 March 2020 and 18 June 2020 in relation to the Company's application to ACRA (the "ACRA Application") for an extension of time to hold the FY2019 AGM under section 175(1) of the Companies Act, and to lodge its annual return for FY2019 with ACRA under section 197(1) of the Companies Act;
  4. SGX RegCo's Regulatory Announcement dated 23 July 2020 requiring the Company to submit a proposal to resume trading that addresses concerns in relation to the (i) Independent Accountant's observations and recommendations in the Report; (ii) legality of the Company's sales and distribution model in China; and (iii) lack of clarity in the Company's financial position;
  5. 8 November 2020 and 10 December 2020 relating to the Company's submission of a resumption proposal (the "Resumption Proposal") to SGX RegCo and the Company's update on the status of the Resumption Proposal; and
  6. 17 December 2020 relating to the Company's application to SGX RegCo for a further extension of two
    (2) months to convene the FY2019 AGM by 28 February 2021 (the "17 December Announcement"),

(collectively, the "Previous Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

Waiver

The Company is pleased to announce that based on the Company's submissions and representations to SGX RegCo, SGX RegCo has on 24 December 2020 informed the Company that it has no objection to the Company's application for a further extension of two (2) months to convene the FY2019 AGM by 28 February 2021 (the "Waiver") with regard to compliance with Rule 707(1) of the Listing Manual, subject to the following:

  1. the Company announcing the Waiver granted, the reasons for seeking the Waiver, the conditions as required under Rule 107 of the Listing Manual and if the Waiver conditions have been satisfied. If the Waiver conditions have not been met on the date of the announcement, the Company must make an update announcement when the conditions have all been met; and

1

  1. the Company convening the AGM for the FY2019 AGM by 28 February 2021.

Shareholders should note that the Waiver will not be effective if any of the conditions have not been fulfilled and SGX RegCo has informed the Company that this is the final extension of time granted for the Company to meet the requirement to hold its AGM for FY2019.

Following the disclosures in the 17 December Announcement, the Company has complied with condition (i) of the Waiver. The Company will make an update announcement when the conditions of the Waiver have all been met.

Application to ACRA

In view of the outcome of the ACRA Application, as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 18 June 2020 and 14 September 2020, the Company has not applied to ACRA for a further extension of time to convene the FY2019 AGM and lodge the FY2019 annual return. The Company will focus its efforts on the completion of the FY2019 audit and convening of the FY2019 AGM and will promptly pay the necessary composition amounts imposed by ACRA for the delay in holding the FY2019 AGM and lodging the FY2019 annual return.

Further Announcements

The Company will make further announcements to update Shareholders as and when there are material developments in relation to the Waiver and the FY2019 AGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Huang Ban Chin

Director and Chief Operating Officer

27 December 2020

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Best World International Limited published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:00:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03:01pWAIVER : : Application For Further Extension Of Time To Comply With Rule 707(1) ..
PU
12/17BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Application For Further Extension Of Time to Comply W..
PU
12/09ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Trading Resumption Proposal - Status Up..
PU
11/11FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
11/08ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Submission Of Resumption Proposal
PU
10/01BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Update On Defamation Suit Against Bonitas Research An..
PU
09/14WAIVER : : Application For Extension Of Time To Comply With Rule 707(1) Of The L..
PU
07/23BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : SGX Regco's Regulatory Announcement On Best World's I..
PU
07/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SGX RegCo's Regulatory Announcement on Best World's Inde..
PU
07/22BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 249 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net cash 2019 130 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 3,68%
Capitalization 740 M 557 M 557 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Best World International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beng Mui Hoan Co-Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Nee Moi Tan Co-Chairman & President
Ban Chin Huang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sugiharto Husin Senior Group Manager-Information Systems
Sen Choon Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%557
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.26%341 491
UNILEVER PLC-0.93%153 211
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.26.34%94 361
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED24.79%76 627
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.53%72 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ