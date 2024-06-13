(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

EPH advances 6.1 percent after four-digit gains over the past month and year.

----------

Met.Extra Group rises 8.9% after rising 6.3% in the last month and falling 17% in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Bestbe Holding gives up 13% after losing 36% in the last month and 89% in the last year.

----------

Abitare In is 9.5% in the red after reporting Wednesday that it closed the first half of the year to March 31 with revenues of EUR34 million, more than halved from EUR76.7 million as of March 31, 2023

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.